Wizards of the Coast, the parent company of Magic: The Gathering, today released the Secretversary Superdrop 2023. A new collection of promotional cards for the world’s best-selling collectible card game.

This year’s Secretversary Superdrop brings together massive dinosaurs, an intrepid explorer, all the excitement of Magic’s latest set, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, and much more.

Below, we show you some of the highlights of the Secretversary Superdrop, but you can also see the Secret Lair team talking about the Superdrop:

Among the most notable new features of the Secretversary Superdrop are the following:

A collection of dinosaur cards featuring art by Jeff Goldblum, the actor who played Ian Malcolm in the Jurassic Park trilogy. A collection of explorer cards set on the island of Ixalan. A collection of cards inspired by the latest Magic set , The Lost Caverns of Ixalan.

Additionally, the Secret Lair team has announced that they will be giving away a promotional card called “The Locust God” to each player who invests a certain amount of money in a single order. Players will also be able to get a 10% discount on their purchase between November 20 and 27.

El Secretversary Superdrop 2023 It will only be available exclusively through MagicSecretLair.com from November 20 to December 27, 2023 at 08:59 AM CET.

“We are very excited to launch the Secretversary Superdrop 2023,” said Chris Cocks, CEO of Wizards of the Coast. “This year we’ve put together a collection of cards that are sure to delight Magic fans around the world.”

“The Secretversary Superdrop is a celebration of everything that makes Magic so special,” added Bill Rose, Magic game director. “It gives players the opportunity to add unique and exciting cards to their collections that will only be available for a limited time.”