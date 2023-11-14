In the past few hours they have been the nominations in the various categories of The Game Awards 2023 have been announcedthe usual event directed by Geoff Keighley which this year will have its culmination on the night between 7 and 8 December, when there will be the awards ceremony.
Below is the complete list of nominations, starting with that of Game of the Year which sees big guns collide like Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 e Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Game of the Year
Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing)
Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Best Game Direction
Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing)
Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Best Narrative
Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing)
Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt RED)
Final Fantasy XVI (Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Art Direction
Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing)
Hi-Fi RUSH (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Lies of P (Round8 Studio / Neowiz)
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Best Score and Music
Alan Wake II Composer Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing)
Baldur’s Gate III Composer Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)
Final Fantasy XVI Composer Masayoshi Soken (Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix)
Hi-Fi RUSH Audio Director Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Composer Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Best Audio Design
Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing)
Dead Space (Motive / Electronic Arts)
Hi-Fi RUSH (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
Best Performance
Ben Starr in Final Fantasy XVI
Cameron Monaghan in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Idris Elba in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Melanie Liburd in Alan Wake II
Neil Newbon in Baldur’s Gate III
Yuri Lowenthal in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Innovation in Accessibility
Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
Hi-Fi RUSH (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Games)
Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
Games for Impact
A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio / Toge Productions / Chorus Worldwide)
Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc / Focus Entertainment)
Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)
Tchia (Awaceb / Kepler Interactive)
Terra Nil (Free Lives / Devolver Digital / Netflix)
Venba (Visai Games)
Best Ongoing Game
Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
Best Community Support
Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)
Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Best Independent Game
COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
DAVE THE DIVER (MINTROCKET)
DREDGE (Black Salt Games / Team17)
Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Games)
Best Debut Indie Game
COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
DREDGE (Black Salt Games / Team17)
Pizza Tower (Tour De Pizza)
Venba (Visai Games)
Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Games)
Best Mobile Game
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot / Square Enix)
Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink)
Honkai: Star Rail (miHoYo)
Monster Hunter Now (Niantic / Capcom)
Terra Nil (Free Lives / Netflix)
Best Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality
Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games / Firesprite / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
HUMANITY (tha ltd. / Enhance Games)
Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)
SYNAPSE (nDreams)
Best Action Game
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios / Deep Silver)
Ghostrunner II (One More Level / 505 Games)
Hi-Fi RUSH (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
Remnant II (Gunfire Games / Gearbox Publishing)
Best Action / Adventure
Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
Best Role-Playing
Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)
Final Fantasy XVI (Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix)
Lies of P (Round8 Studio / Neowiz)
Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
Best Fighting
God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil / Modus Games)
Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Games)
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity / Fair Play Labs / GameMill Entertainment)
Pocket Bravery (Balance Studio / PQube)
Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
Best Family
Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios / Disney)
Party Animals (Recreate Games)
Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Sonic Superstars (Arzest / Sonic Team / SEGA)
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Best Simulation / Strategy
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward Technologies / Nintendo)
Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order / Paradox Interactive)
Company of Heroes III (Relic Entertainment / SEGA)
Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Best Sports / Racing
The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower / Ubisoft)
EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts Vancouver / Electronic Arts Romania / Electronic Arts)
F1 23 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)
Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)
Best Multiplayer
Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)
Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
Party Animals (Recreate Games)
Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Best Adaptation
Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation / Netflix)
Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions / Sony Pictures)
The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions / HBO)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination / Nintendo / Universal Pictures)
Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions / Peacock)
Most Anticipated Game
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
Hades II (Supergiant Games)
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)
Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)
Tekken 8 (Arika / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Content Creator of the Year
Ironmouse
People Make Games
Quackity
Spreen
Sypherpk
Best eSports Game
Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
Dota 2 (Valve)
League of Legends (Riot Games)
PUBG Mobile (Lightspeed Studios)
Valorant (Riot Games)
Best eSports Athlete
Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends)
Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut (Counter-Striker: Global Offensive)
Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)
Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk (League of Legends)
Phillip “ImperialHal” Lecturer (Apex Legends)
Best eSports Team
Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
Fnatic (Valorant)
Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
JD Gaming (League of Legends)
Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
Best eSports Coach
Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)
Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike)
Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)
Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)
Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young (JD Gaming – League of Legends)
Best eSports Event
2023 League of Legends World Championship
BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023
EVO 2023
The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
Evaluating Champions 2023
