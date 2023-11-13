The nominations for The Games Awards 2023 are available from todaythe event that focuses on discovering which is the best video game of the year together with a number of equally numerous nominations between categories that concern the genres of each work.

The most coveted award, in this sense, is certainly that of the best video game of the year. Contending for it, in fact, are:

Alan Wake 2reviewed by our Kommissar.

Baldur’s Gate 3reviewed by our Dan Hero.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2again from our friendly neighborhood Dan Hero.

Resident Evil 4 Remakereviewed by our terrified Kommissar.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, written by a bouncy Dan Hero.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, once again written by Dan Hero.

Previous article

Remnant II: the first DLC is coming