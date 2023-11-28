Discover how these Game of Thrones characters conquered the public’s contempt

Characters that surpass fiction

When we talk about villains on television, few generate as much animosity as those in Game of Thrones. The series, which takes place in a medieval fantasy world, has created some of the characters most detested by the public. But what makes these antagonists so particular?

In a recent Ranker poll, shared by @westerosies on Twitter, it was revealed that Joffrey Baratheon and Ramsay Bolton top the list of the most hated television characters. The interpretation of Jack Gleeson and Iwan Rheon, then little-known actors, imprinted an unprecedented level of cruelty and sadism on their characters, turning them into symbols of evil. These villains, without any redemptive arc, only existed to torment the more morally ambiguous protagonists, thus enhancing the series’ complex and bleak approach to humanity.

Cersei, Littlefinger and Roose: Villains that mark the era

It’s not just Joffrey and Ramsay who occupy the top spots. Cersei Lannister is ranked seventh, while Petyr Baelish and Roose Bolton are ranked 14th and 15th, respectively. These characters, despite being hated, have been essential in shaping the complex and fascinating plot of Game of Thrones, based on the book series by George RR Martin.

The focus on moral ambiguity is a hallmark of Game of Thrones. The series, which aired from 2011 to 2019, is known for its characters that defy simple categorization of good or bad. But these especially hated villains show that even in a world of grey, there are figures who embody the worst of humanity.

Joffrey and Ramsay’s impact on popular culture

Since his appearance in Game of Thrones, Joffrey Baratheon It has been a reference of evil in popular culture. His reign of terror, although brief, left an indelible mark on fans of the series. He is often compared to other iconic television antagonists, but what sets him apart is his youth combined with relentless cruelty. This character highlights how even a young prince can embody absolute evil, a concept that challenges many conventional narratives.

For its part, Ramsay Bolton he emerged as an even more fearsome villain, somewhat surpassing Joffrey’s villainy. His character has been the subject of analysis in debates about the portrayal of villains on modern television. Ramsay, with his brutal methods and lack of empathy, represents a new era of television antagonists who do not seek redemption, but rather revel in his evil, an aspect that continues to resonate with audiences long after the series has ended. concluded.

What makes a villain unforgettable?

It’s interesting to reflect on what makes a character despicable. Joffrey, for example, earns the public’s hatred from the moment he orders the beheading of Ned Stark, one of the series’ first shocking twists. Ramsay, on the other hand, emerges as an even more despicable villain, if possible. The lack of a redemptive arc for both characters underscores the relentless nature of the antagonists in Game of Thrones.

With eight seasons behind it, Game of Thrones has not only left an indelible mark on television history, but also on how villainous characters are perceived and constructed. His legacy lives on, not only through the original series, but also through the multiple adaptations and expansions that continue to explore the vast world of George RR Martin.