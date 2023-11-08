The Game Kitchen announces an ultra-limited Blasphemous Bandaged Agony Chrysanta statue that you can pre-order only on their website.

Blasphemous 2 and its predecessor are two impressive games, and in large part it is due to their spectacular artistic design of characters and settings. That’s why The Game Kitchen has launched a store with merchandising products for its games.

Today they have presented the jewel in the crown, an ultra limited figure of Chrysanta of Bandaged Agonya statue designed by the same video game art team, 31 cm high, which will be available for a very limited time.

Reservations can be made from their website, through this link (although at the time of the announcement the website was not working).

One of Blasphemous fans’ most beloved characters comes “to life” in a highly detailed collector’s statue made of solid resin.

You can have in your home a “trophy” of Crisanta of the Bandaged Agony and her accessory, the Mea Culpa sword.

Two options (and two prices) to buy the Blasphemous statue

How much does the Crisanta statue from Blasphemous cost? You will have two options: a hand-painted figure, ready to display, for $666 plus shipping costs.

On the other hand, you can also buy the figure unpainted, for those who dare to paint it themselves. And you will save, because it costs $399 plus shipping.

Furthermore, with the purchase of the statue you will also receive an elegant wooden boxa plaque with the name of the video game and the character, and a certificate of authenticity signed by the studio director.

The Game Kitchen has limited production capacity, so pre-sales of figures will be available for a short period of time, and Only figures that have been ordered through pre-purchase will be produced. Shipments will begin in January 2024.