Geoff Keighley previews the number of announcements and duration of this year’s gala.

Adíos al world premiere de The Game Awards 2023

Join the conversation

Although the year is about to end, one of the most important moments in the video game sector remains to be experienced. This is the gala of The Game Awards, which for the tenth consecutive year will present the industry’s most important awards, including the coveted Game of the Year (GOTY). All this will be through a gala full of announcements that in previous years the presentation of Death Stranding 2 has left us, which this year could offer a new trailer, Armored Core VI or Hades II.

In fact, a flagship of The Game Awards is listening to “wold premiere“, the tagline that is shown on the screen and heard before the start of any trailer. However, the presenter and producer of the gala, Geoff Keighley, has revealed that this edition will not anticipate the “world premieres”.

During a Twitch Q&A, Keighley explained that This year’s program will leave all advertisements on par, either revelations of new titles or presentation of new features from already known games. In fact, when asked about the number of ads, the presenter responds: “I don’t know (if there will be the same number). Honestly, I haven’t counted them. “I think more or less the same thing, but I don’t know… also, what is a world premiere?”

Faced with the mockery of hearing “world premiere” too often, Keighley anticipates: “we’re moving away from that because everything is like: ‘Is it a first look? Is it an advertisement?’, etc. So, we treat it all as great content”.

The Game Awards 2023 promises to deliver like every year

If everything goes smoothly, This year’s edition will have a duration and amount of content similar to that of previous years. “I don’t want to quote a number, because then it will reverberate across the Internet… but it will probably be similar to previous years in terms of length of the show and content,” Keighley teases.

However, given the insistence on compressing the content, the presenter confesses that “last year we were a little shorter, or we tried to, but then Chris Judge took his time with his speech. It will probably be similar to last year with a slightly shorter show”.

The Game Awards 2023 will be held from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday December 7which can be followed on numerous streaming channels and with Xbox as a possible revealer of a big announcement.

Join the conversation