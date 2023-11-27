The Game Awards 2023 could be the most controversial edition of the popular awards ceremony. It will be a night full of emotions due to the announcements and the list of winners, but the community fears that last year’s most serious incident will be repeated. Fortunately, Geoff Keighley and your team are aware of the dangers and will take action.

In 2022, Hidetaka Miyazaki and more creative FromSoftware They went on stage to receive the GOTY award for their work in ELDEN RING; However, that moment of celebration gave something to talk about because a mysterious young man snuck in and nominated Bill Clinton. Although the incident will go down in history as a funny scene, it raised serious concerns about the safety of attendees.

A similar situation occurred in the Opening Night Live de gamescom 2023, where another guy invaded the stage, interrupted Geoff Keighley’s speech and asked about Grand Theft Auto VI. Once again, this case, although harmless, gave a lot of talk and set off alarm bells.

Geoff Keighley will reinforce Geoff Keighley’s security

Fortunately, the presenter and organizer of the most popular awards ceremony in the video game industry wants to prevent another incident of this nature from occurring in the edition on December 7.

During a live stream on Twitch, Geoff Keighley answered the fans’ doubts and assured that, indeed, they have plans to reinforce the security of the event.

In case you missed it: “We were prepared,” gamescom boss breaks the silence and talks about the guy who snuck into the event

“Yes, we will do it. We don’t want to talk about those things publicly, just because it’s a security issue. Ultimately, we have plans and we try to do everything we can to keep myself safe, but also everyone who watches the show, the audience, the people who are on the show and everyone. Definitely, It’s something we think about”commented the organizer.

Geoff Keighley reaffirms that security is very important and a priority, remembering that the objective of The Game Awards 2023 is to create a great show that celebrates video games. “So that’s also something important to keep in mind. But yes, I appreciate the concern around that,” he noted.

Beyond memes, invasions at Geoff Keighley events cause concern

But tell us, what do you think of these statements? Do you think the new security measures will prevent invaders? Let us read you in the comments box.

The Game Awards 2023 will take place on December 7, 2023. Click here to read more news related to the nominees and winners.

