The Game Awards are getting closer and closer ahead of this year’s event. Here we get details for fans who want to follow them.

This time, after the June concert including a performance of “Peaches,” the full list of nominees has been confirmed, including the GOTY candidates. Nintendo has already spoken about those nominees, and now we have a curious fact about the gala.

In a question session on Twitch, presenter Geoff Keighley shared that at The Game Awards 2023 they seek to show game reveals and announcements together and without distinction. The number of world premieres this year has not been confirmed, as they move away from that mark and prefer to highlight first looks and announcements. That means that we will no longer see the mythical phrase of “World Premiere”but there will be exclusive announcements.

The show will have a duration and content similar to previous years, although we will try to keep it dynamic this time. There will be 31 awards this year, decided by combined votes from a jury (90%) and public voting (10%). New awards such as Best Remake and Best Supporting Actor are being considered, and security will be beefed up to prevent incidents such as someone trespassing on the set. Remember last year’s spontaneous one!

Game Awards 2023

Remember that Geoff Keighley has confirmed that the tenth annual edition of The Game Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 7, 2023.

As with previous Game Awards, it will be broadcast for free on more than 30 platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Steam y TikTok Live. The show will feature the participation of The Game Awards Orchestra under the direction of the renowned Lorne Balfe. Keighley expressed his excitement about hosting a show that not only honors the best games of the year, but also announces and showcases future notable video games.

Keighley has also highlighted how video game franchises are exploring new media and how the industry continues to expand in innovative ways. The goal is to honor the most outstanding games and reveal to the world the next developments in the sector, as she shared in a statement.

What is your opinion? We read you below in the comments.

