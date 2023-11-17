Since its birth, The Game Awards became the most popular awards ceremony in the video game industry. Year after year, the race for GOTH It’s something to talk about, and the 2023 edition will not be the exception. Of course, many players wanted more nominees to have a chance at the night’s top award.

Without a doubt, 2023 is one of the best years in the recent history of gaming, so it was clear from the beginning that the race for GOTY was going to be very close. Inevitably, some very good quality titles were left out of the most important category of the gala.

Will The Game Awards have more nominees?

Given this, many fans wanted the number of nominations to increase to 10 so that more games would have a chance to compete for GOTY. Is it even feasible? Geoff Keighleyresponsible of The Game Awardstalked about that possibility and revealed the reason why there is only 6 candidates.

In a live Q&A that took place shortly before the event’s nominees were announced, Geoff Keighley acknowledged that he is aware that people want the number of candidates increases to 10. Although she confessed that it is a possibility that they already discussed, they decided to stay with the same format.

The journalist and producer argues that, in the event of a tie, there could be more candidates. However, he emphasizes that having more nominees would make the selection less special, and recalled that, at the end of the night, there will only be one winner. With this in mind, they decided to keep the system of 6 nominees.

“We discussed the idea of ​​expanding the list. But it’s hard because you want to be really special when things are nominated. I mean, we could have 30 titles nominated for Game of the Year, but that’s not exactly the same. And then you end up with only one winner. It’s something we thought about, but we stayed with the same process for the number of nominees and categories,” commented Geoff Keighley.

These are the 6 games that will compete for the 2023 GOTY

The Game Awards 2023 nominations generate controversy

Without a doubt, this year’s edition of the awards will generate interesting discourse on the internet during its development. Even the debate was formed on social networks when Geoff Keighley announced the list of nominees.

Starfield fans attacked the ceremony because the RPG was not considered to compete for the GOTY, while a sector of the community regretted that Hogwarts Legacy, one of the most successful games of 2023, received 0 nominations.

The studios are also unhappy with the list. In accordance with Geoff Keighleysome companies are disappointed with the nominations, and even Rare publicly expressed its displeasure.

But tell us, do you think there should be more nominees in the GOTY category? Let us read you in the comments.

The Game Awards 2023 will take place on December 7. Click here to read more news related to the event.

