What many like to call the Oscars of Video Games, today present the nominees for all categories, and as always, the most anticipated is the one that will designate the best game of the year according to the votes that will be collected in the coming weeks. After a conference broadcast live, we finally know who is eligible for the award.

Some awards with a lot of substance

The gala directed by Geoff Keighley is characterized by being a show that tries to please two very different sides: advertisers and consumers. This is a good premise of what we could expect, but in general terms it is usually quite well distributed. And they will be nothing less than 30 different categories those that will give prizes, perhaps leaving the odd surprise in the form of an advertisement with which to lift more than one person out of their chair. The big question is, will we see Rockstar announce the trailer for GTA 6 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles?

These are all the nominees for the The Game Awards 2023:

best game of the year

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Baldur’s Gate 3

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best game direction

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Best art direction

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best soundtrack and sound

Alan Wake 2 (Petri Alanko) Baldur’s Gate 3 (Borislav Slavov) Final Fantasy XVI (Masayoshi Soken) Hi-Fi Rush (Shuichi Kobori)

Best audio design

Alan WAke 2

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

best performance

Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI)

Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)

Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)

Melani Liburd (Alan Wake 2)

Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate 3)

Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)

Innovation in accessibility

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Impact play

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Best game in progress

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Better community support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Best indie game

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Drege

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Best Indie Debut

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best mobile game

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best VR/AR game

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Call of The Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Synapse

Best action game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best action/adventure game

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s SpiderMan 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

best fighting game

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Best family game

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best strategy simulator

Advance Wars 1+2; Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines II

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Best sports/racing game

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Cred Motorfest

Best multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Better adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Best early game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hades 2

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Content Creator of the Year

Ironmouse

Peoplemakegames

Quackity

Spreen

Sypherk

Best eSports

Counter Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant

Best eSports athlete

Lee FAKER Sang-Hyeok Mathieu ZYWOO Herbaut Max DEMON1 Mazanom Paco HYDRA Rusiwiez Park RULER Lae-Hyuk Phillip IMPERIALHAL Lecturer

Best eSports team

Evil Geniuses

FNATIC

Gaimin Gladiators

JD Gaming

Team Vitality

Best eSports coach

Christine Potter Chi Danny Zonic Sorensen Jorden GUNBA Graham Remy XTQZZ Quoniam Yoon MAN Sung-Young

Best eSports event

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast-TV Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International DOTA 2 Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023

When will the gala be held?

The Game Awards gala will be held on December 7 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.