What many like to call the Oscars of Video Games, today present the nominees for all categories, and as always, the most anticipated is the one that will designate the best game of the year according to the votes that will be collected in the coming weeks. After a conference broadcast live, we finally know who is eligible for the award.
Some awards with a lot of substance
The gala directed by Geoff Keighley is characterized by being a show that tries to please two very different sides: advertisers and consumers. This is a good premise of what we could expect, but in general terms it is usually quite well distributed. And they will be nothing less than 30 different categories those that will give prizes, perhaps leaving the odd surprise in the form of an advertisement with which to lift more than one person out of their chair. The big question is, will we see Rockstar announce the trailer for GTA 6 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles?
These are all the nominees for the The Game Awards 2023:
best game of the year
Alan Wake 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Baldur’s Gate 3
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best game direction
Alan Wake 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Narrative
Alan Wake 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Final Fantasy XVI
Best art direction
Alan Wake 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Lies of P
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best soundtrack and sound
Alan Wake 2 (Petri Alanko) Baldur’s Gate 3 (Borislav Slavov) Final Fantasy XVI (Masayoshi Soken) Hi-Fi Rush (Shuichi Kobori)
Best audio design
Alan WAke 2
Dead Space
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
best performance
Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI)
Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
Melani Liburd (Alan Wake 2)
Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate 3)
Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)
Innovation in accessibility
Diablo IV
Forza Motorsport
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Mortal Kombat 1
Street Fighter 6
Impact play
A Space for the Unbound
Chants of Sennaar
Goodbye Volcano High
Tchia
Terra Nil
Venba
Best game in progress
Apex Legends
Cyberpunk 2077
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Better community support
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
No Man’s Sky
Best indie game
Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Drege
Sea of Stars
Viewfinder
Best Indie Debut
Cocoon
Dredge
Pizza Tower
Venba
Viewfinder
Best mobile game
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Honkai: Star Rail
Monster Hunter Now
Terra Nil
Best VR/AR game
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Call of The Mountain
Humanity
Resident Evil Village VR Mode
Synapse
Best action game
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Dead Island 2
Ghostrunner 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Remnant 2
Best action/adventure game
Alan Wake 2
Marvel’s SpiderMan 2
Resident Evil 4
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best RPG
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy XVI
Lies of P
Sea of Stars
Starfield
best fighting game
God of Rock
Mortal Kombat 1
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Pocket Bravery
Street Fighter 6
Best family game
Disney Illusion Island
Party Animals
Pikmin 4
Sonic Superstars
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best strategy simulator
Advance Wars 1+2; Re-Boot Camp
Cities: Skylines II
Company of Heroes 3
Fire Emblem Engage
Pikmin 4
Best sports/racing game
EA Sports FC 24
F1 23
Forza Motorsport
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
The Cred Motorfest
Best multiplayer
Baldur’s Gate 3
Diablo IV
Party Animals
Street Fighter 6
Super Mario Bros Wonder
Better adaptation
Castlevania: Nocturne
Gran Turismo
The Last of Us
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Twisted Metal
Best early game
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Hades 2
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Star Wars Outlaws
Tekken 8
Content Creator of the Year
Ironmouse
Peoplemakegames
Quackity
Spreen
Sypherk
Best eSports
Counter Strike 2
Dota 2
League of Legends
PUBG Mobile
Valorant
Best eSports athlete
Lee FAKER Sang-Hyeok Mathieu ZYWOO Herbaut Max DEMON1 Mazanom Paco HYDRA Rusiwiez Park RULER Lae-Hyuk Phillip IMPERIALHAL Lecturer
Best eSports team
Evil Geniuses
FNATIC
Gaimin Gladiators
JD Gaming
Team Vitality
Best eSports coach
Christine Potter Chi Danny Zonic Sorensen Jorden GUNBA Graham Remy XTQZZ Quoniam Yoon MAN Sung-Young
Best eSports event
2023 League of Legends World Championship
Blast-TV Paris Major 2023
EVO 2023
The International DOTA 2 Championships 2023
Valorant Champions 2023
When will the gala be held?
The Game Awards gala will be held on December 7 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
