Geoff Keighley announces the nominees The Game Awards 2023: Baldur’s Gate 3, Zelda, Spider-Man or Alan Wake 2 will compete to be the GOTY 2023: all the nominations.

The nominations for The Game Awards 2023 have already been announced by Geoff Keighleyone more year, in its tenth edition that promises to be one of the most exciting in its history, after the number of great games that have come out the last twelve months (from December 2022 to November 2023).

Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 or Alan Wake 2 are the six games nominated for Game of the Year 2023, although this year many others could have been…

Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 are tied for number of nominations, 8, followed by Spider-Man 2 with 7, Hi-Fi Rush, Super Mario and Zelda with 5, Cyberpunk 2077 and Final Fantasy XVI with 4, and Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6 with 3 nominations.

All The Game Awards 2023 nominees

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2 Baldur’s Gate 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Resident Evil 4 Super Mario Bros. Wonder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Address

Alan Wake 2 Baldur’s Gate 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Action Game

Armored Core VI Dead Island 2 Ghostrunner 2 Hi-Fi Rush Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

Alan Wake 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Resident Evil 4 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3 Final Fantasy XVI Lies of P Sea of Stars Starfield

Best Fighting Game

God of Rock Mortal Kombat 1 Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Pocket Bravery Street Fighter 6

Best Performance

Ben Starr – Final Fantasxy XVI Cameron Monaghan – Star Wars Jedi Survivor Idris Elba – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Melanie Liburd – Alan Wake 2 Neil Newbon – Baldur’s Gate 3 Yuri Lowenthal – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Family Game

Disney Illusion Island Party Animals Pikmin 4 Sonic Superstars Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Strategy/Simulation Game

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp Cities Skylines 2 Company of Heroes 3 Fire Emblem Engage Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Speed ​​Game

EA Sports FC 24 F1 23 Forza Motorsport Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate 3 Diablo IV Party Animals Street Fighter 6 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Continuous Game

Apex Legends Cyberpunk 2077 Final Fantasy XIV Fortnite Genshin Impact

Best art direction

Alan Wake 2 Hi-Fi Rush Lies of P Super Mario Bros. Wonder Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Better music and sound

Alan Wake 2 Baldur’s Gate 3 Final Fantasy XVI Hi-Fi Rush Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best sound design

Alan Wake 2 Dead Space 2 H-iFi Rush Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Resident Evil 4

Innovation in Accessibility Award

Diablo IV Forza Motorsport Hi-Fi Rush Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Mortal Kombat 1 Street Fighter 6

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2 Baldur’s Gate 3 Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Final Fantasy XVI Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Games for Impact

A Space for the unbound Chants of Sennaar Goodby Volcano High Tchia Terra Nil Venba

Best Independent Game

Cocoon Dave the Diver Dredge Sea of Stars Viewfinder

Best Indie Debut

Cocoon Dredge Pizza Tower Venba Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Hello Kitty Island Adventure Honkai Star Rail Monster Hunter Now Terra Nil

Better community support

Baldur’s Gate 3 Cyberpunk 2077 Destiny 2 Final Fantasy XIV No Man’s Sky

Best VR/AR Game

Gran Turismo 7 Horizon Call of the Mountain Humanity Resident Evil Village VR Mode Synapse

Best Content Creator

ironmouse People Make Games (Chris Bratt) quakity Spreen Sypherpk

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fanyasy VII Rebirth Hades 2 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Star Wars Outlaws Tekken 8

Best Adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturne Gran Turismo The Last of Us The Super Mario Bros. Movie Twisted Metal

eSports categories:

The Game Awards also recognizes eSports with 5 special categories:

Best eSports Game

Counter-Strike 2 Dota 2 League of Legends PUBG Mobile Valorant

Best Athlete

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut Max “Demon1” Mazanov Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk Phillip “Imperialhal” Lecturer

Best eSports Team

Evil Geniuses Fnatic Gaimin Gladiators JD Gaming Team Vitality

Best eSports coach

Christine “Potter” Chi Danny “Zonic” Sorensen Jordan “Gunba” Graham Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam Yoon “Man” Sung-Young

Best eSports Event

2023 League of Legends World Championship Blast.TV Paris Major 2023 Evo 2023 The International Dota 2 Championships 2023 Valorant Championships 2023

Remember that The Game Awards gala this year will be on December 7 in local timebut in Europe it catches us on the night of Thursday to Friday, (in Spanish peninsular time, CET, at 1:30 on Friday, December 8).

Although the six nominees are indisputable, others that, in any other year, would start as favorites have been left out of the GOTY candidates, such as Starfield, Diablo 4, Street Fighter 6 or Final Fantasy XVI.

There is also no indie presence among the six nominees, despite the fact that Sea of ​​Stars gives the impression of having fallen short… Unfortunately, Blasphemous 2 has not entered the indie category.

What do you think of the nominations for The Game Awards 2023? Has your favorite game been nominated? Do you miss other nominations?

Launch:

October 20, 2023

