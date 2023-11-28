Nominations for The Game Awards are usually controversial, but this time a topic that generates controversy among developers, editors and fans has been touched on. We talk about the DAVE THE DIVER nomination for Best Independent Gamea topic that was finally addressed by Geoff Keighley.

Geoff Keighley washes his hands of DAVE THE DIVER nomination

DAVE THE DIVER, a great game immersed in controversy

In the midst of the controversy over the nomination of DAVE THE DIVER in the independent video game category at The Game Awards 2023, Geoff Keighley spoke about it and gave his opinion. During a question and answer session on Twitch (via VGC), the producer of the video game awards show was asked about the DAVE THE DIVER controversy and although his answer was somewhat ambiguous, he expressed what is happening around the conception of what it means to be an independent game, or the requirements it must meet.

About, Geoff Keighley noted: “independent can mean different things to different people, and it’s a broad term. You can argue, does independent mean the budget of the game, does independent mean where the funding source was, does it mean the size of the team? Is it the type of independent spirit of the game, that is, a smaller game that is something different? I think everyone has their own opinion on this, and we really defer to our jury of 120 global media outlets who vote on these awards, to take “that determination of whether something is independent or not. In other industries, such as film, the budget cannot be above a certain amount to consider whether a film is independent.”

Why did DAVE THE DIVER generate controversy at The Game Awards 2023?

In case you don’t know, DAVE THE DIVER’s nomination as an independent game sparked controversy around The Game Awards 2023. It is a video game with very good ratings; Its proposal, as well as quality, are not in question. However, the game developed by MINTROCKET was financed and published by the multi-billion dollar South Korean company Nexon.

This controversy led to the questioning of what a indie video game since there are more and more projects supported by large companies that are sold as such and appeal to a graphic style or unusual proposals, in some cases innovative, but it is no longer the developer scene that burst into the industry ago. more than 10 years.

