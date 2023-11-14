The Game Awards, the largest and most popular awards ceremony in the video game industry, is just around the corner. This year’s edition promises to be one of the most memorable, and a very interesting new initiative was recently announced that will allow Fortnite players to be part of the gala and vote in a special category.

Geoff Keighleyresponsible and presenter of the gaming awards, took to his social networks to announce an unexpected collaboration with the free Battle Royale of Epic Games. Thanks to this initiative, players will be able to access a special island and vote for the best experiences in the community.

Video: The story behind: Fortnite Battle Royale

The Game Awards 2023 in Fortnite: how to vote for the best creator islands?

Fortnite has the concept of islands, which are personalized experiences that players create. The community is known for its talent, so there is a lot of good quality content. For the first time, the awards ceremony will recognize that creativity with a unique category, where the winner will be chosen entirely by the players.

This week it was announced that The Game Awards 2023 received its own island, which is the work of Studio 568 y Nighttimes. Players who log in will be able to see and enjoy 10 experiences created by Battle Royale players. From there, you can vote for your favorite. The winner will be announced live during the awards ceremony that will take place next December 7th.

For the first time ever, #TheGameAwards is live in Fortnite! Join us to vote and select the best user-created Fortnite island of the year. Collect the trophies to get an XP boost! Join us now: https://t.co/6L57Fut5wi Created with @studio568games and @nighttimes_inc pic.twitter.com/4U1c0SughC — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 14, 2023

Additionally, there will be small statues on the island that will reward players with an additional experience boost. Now, how to access and take part in the vote? It is very simple.

To enter the island, all you have to do is start Fortnite, select the Island Code tab from the main menu and enter this code: 0853-1358-8532. Once inside, you will appear in a central hub where you can explore the candidates and vote for your favorite.

Voting is now open and will remain that way until 6th of December, one day before the awards ceremony begins. It is worth noting that the advertisement shows a skin de Geoff Keighley; Unfortunately, it is unknown if it will ever come to Fortnite or if players will be able to obtain it.

Which Fortnite island will win at The Game Awards 2023?

But tell us, what do you think of this initiative? Let us read you in the comments.

The Game Awards 2023 will open its doors on December 7. Click here to read more news related to the event.

Related video: Games that didn’t deserve their Game of the Year nomination

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente