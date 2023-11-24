On November 11, 2022, Ukrainian troops regained control of the city of Kherson and the entire portion of its oblast west of the Dnieper River. An episode that came about two months after the lightning counteroffensive carried out by Kiev in Izium which had allowed it to regain control of a large part of the Kharkiv region and which anticipated a pause due to the rain, mud and snow that it was imagined it would leave the war map totally unchanged until the following spring.

The map has in fact remained unchanged, but not only until spring: over a year after the return of the Ukrainians to Kherson, the front lines have remained almost identical, despite both Moscow and Kiev having tried to take military initiatives in this long period of time which they hoped could turn things around on the battlefield.

Action and reaction

In fact, at the beginning of 2023, Russia announced a new offensive, which however ended up concentrating exclusively around the city of Bakhmut, neither the most important nor the most strategic of the population centers along the front but which ended up transforming into a deadly meat grinder for thousands of soldiers on both sides.

Ultimately, Moscow managed to take control of the city in a victory that featured primarily the Wagner Group and was used by private military company leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to position himself as a leading military and political figure. Precisely in the wake of Bakhmut’s success, the head of Wagner launched a mutiny last June which ended in defeat and the dissolution of the company. Prigozhin, as is known, died in the explosion of his plane at the end of August under circumstances that are still not entirely clear.

But while Russia completed operations to take control of Bakhmut in May, Ukraine was already working to mount a major counteroffensive. Although the objectives of this operation have not been explained in official terms, we can largely assume them from statements by military and institutional figures and from what has been seen on the battlefield: regain control of some strategic cities in the south and cut Russian land communications routes between Donbass and Crimea along the Sea of ​​Azov. A certainly ambitious objective which, in fact, saw a long preparation also in the media during which a broad debate was opened on the military supplies of armored vehicles to Ukraine. Modern tanks have therefore arrived from Europe and the United States, starting with the German Leopards, leading-edge armored vehicles such as the American Bradleys and missiles capable of hitting targets hundreds of kilometers away. All supplies that have contributed to further damaging the relationship between NATO, increasingly involved in the conflict albeit not directly, and Russia. When the Ukrainian counteroffensive began at the beginning of June, the hope of a rapid movement operation clashed with a harsh war of attrition against the sophisticated defensive lines set up by the Russians on the Zaporizhzhya front, with a system of minefields and trenches known as the “Surovikin Line”, after the Russian general who created it, which did not allow the armored vehicles the rapid incursion much hoped for.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive thus decided to change its tactical structure on the fly, interrupting movement operations and moving on to attrition actions, trying to damage the Russian logistical lines behind the complex system of fortifications and slowly advancing at specific points. The result was an advance of a few kilometers into Zaporizhzhya Oblast which led to the control of the village of Robotyne. A place that before the start of the war had less than 500 inhabitants.

The attrition strategy

With the end of the Ukrainian counter-offensive last month, the fighting focused mainly on specific points of the front, also due to the arrival, like every year, of the rainy and snowy season, with muddy terrain which limits the movement of vehicles armoured. Russia has begun applying pressure around the city of Avdiivka, not far from Donetsk, while the Ukrainians continue to carry out incursions east of the Dnieper River trying to establish a bridgehead: we do not yet know whether the objective is to regain control of the east bank of the river or are operations to distract the Russians from other areas of the front. But regardless of what may happen in these ongoing operations, the map of Ukraine one year after the Kherson counteroffensive has remained practically unchanged.

On the Ukrainian side, army chief Valeri Zaluzhny spoke about the situation, openly calling it a “stalemate”, in a treatise entitled “The modern war of position and how to win it”, the contents of which were also published in The Economist. For the general, the situation is in many respects similar to the First World War, and due to the high technological level achieved by the Ukrainian army, parity of means in the field has been achieved which can only be overcome thanks to an increase in the level of armaments and technologies by one of the contenders. Words that have caused discussion and which according to many should also be seen from the perspective of an internal clash within the Ukrainian camp between Zaluzhny and President Volodymir Zelensky.

No way out

Whether there is this clash or not, for a year neither of the two sides has been able to prevail on the field in a decisive way and as a year ago it is expected that the winter operational break will favor diplomacy, but even from this point of view the situation seems difficult . Although elements of “tiredness” are taking hold in the Western camp (even Giorgia Meloni’s words to Russian comedians suggest this), there do not currently seem to be any easy ways out for any of the parties involved.

In fact, there is still a lack of common ground for there to be a shared solution in compliance with international law, and beyond this there is the fear that stopping supporting Kiev could nullify all the efforts made so far. A support with incalculable timing, however, and which would certainly require more time and energy, especially when faced with an adversary, such as Russia, which has demographic numbers on its side and can afford a long war with fewer difficulties than Ukraine.

Also for this reason, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made a surprise visit to Kiev on November 20th to reiterate to Zelensky American support for a long-term effort. Demonstrating the fact that there may be stalemate and fatigue, but there currently appear to be no easy ways out that could lead to an end to the war, and it is unclear at what cost to both sides these ways can be pursued.