The French government presented a plan on Tuesday to reduce the number of smokers in the country: among the measures envisaged is the extension of the smoking ban on all French beaches, forests and public parks, as well as around schools and other «public places of collective use». The objective is to reduce deaths caused by tobacco use, which according to the government are 75 thousand per year (the Italian Ministry of Health estimates they are 93 thousand in our country). The number of smokers in France has been declining for decades, but as of 2019 appears to have settled at around 12 million people, almost a quarter of the population. With the new rules the government wants to create a “tobacco-free generation” by 2032.

In addition to extending the places where smoking is prohibited, which according to Health Minister Aurélien Rousseau will become “the norm”, the price of a pack of cigarettes would be increased from around 11 euros to 12 in 2025, and to 13 in 2027, and would Disposable electronic cigarettes are also banned, which according to the minister would induce teenagers, among whom they are particularly widespread, to also start smoking tobacco. The plan also includes increasing support for those who want to quit smoking, and helping tobacconists find economical alternatives to the sale of tobacco.

Smoking in indoor public spaces has been illegal in France since 2008, when in Italy and other European countries it had already been illegal for several years. Over the years, some French municipalities have established areas where smoking is prohibited, including many coastal locations, where smoking is also an environmental problem: cigarette filters are one of the major elements of beach pollution. The government’s plan envisages extending these measures to all beaches and other affected places throughout the national territory.