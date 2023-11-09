After a long time without news since its first leaked images, and almost since its announcement at the Nintendo Direct in February 2021, we now receive interesting details related to Star Wars Hunters. In this case, it is a really interesting message for fans of the game. You already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

Star Wars Hunters

As we have learned, the tweet below allows us to confirm that the game has been delayed again. It was first going to be launched in 2022, then in 2023 and finally it has been delayed until 2024, without specific date. The developers say they need more time:

We remember them its premise and its trailer:

This title will connect players in real time through cross-play to combat in environments inspired by the most iconic Star Wars settings. Players will join teams with new and authentic characters, including fearless bounty hunters, heroes of the Rebellion, and Imperial stormtroopers, in a fast-paced, immersive action game with an incredible visual style that perfectly captures the galaxy of Star Wars.

What is your opinion? You can leave it in the comments and, if you want, also take a look at our complete coverage of this title here.

