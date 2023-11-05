Telephone scams are becoming more complex. Although SPAM calls have been banned, we must still be alert to different frauds. To those already aware of the missed call or the double call scam, now the Police warn of a new phone scam whose objective is as simple as trying to get us to answer a seemingly harmless word.

We explain how the yes fraud works and what advice the authorities give both to avoid falling into it and what to do if we have already been victims.

What does the yes fraud consist of?

Our response when answering a call can “cost us dearly”, assures the National Police in a warning message on social networks. This scam is simply about getting a “yes” response. The scammers”They ask questions for you to answer yes and record your voice to use it later to register a service,” they explain.

This is not a fraud with a complex computer technique behind it. Rather, it is a social engineering fraud, where scammers try to deceive us through words.

Criminals pose as all types of entities with the intention of gaining our trust and getting us to say “yes” at some point in the conversation. Be it a banking entity, customer service or any type of commercial call.

From the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE) they explain a real case of a yes scam. A middle-aged woman called detailing that she had received a strange call.

According to him, he had answered the call saying “yes” and “immediately, without having had any conversation with anyone, he began to hear a speech congratulating you for having activated the Amazon Premium service for an amount of 200 euros per month. Then, without being able to do anything, the call had been disconnected.”

To the surprise of the affected person, during the call he had not given any type of personal information. No name, personal information or bank information. And yet she was still worried and decided to contact INCIBE.

This it does not mean that that subscription has actually been activated. This is the first phase of the scam. Cybercriminals use this call to instill fear and, in a second phase, contact the victim again to now request personal and banking information with the excuse of canceling that supposed subscription.

Currently there are banks like BBVA that allow you to sign transactions with your voice. “The user will only need to give the order with their voice to make a transaction, which will simplify their payments by not having to remember passwords or enter their data for online orders,” the bank explains.

However, INCIBE points out that the yes response is more of an attempt to trick the user into a subsequent call and not so much a direct attempt to use that recorded yes as activation of a payment service.

What to do about this type of scam

If you receive a suspicious call, the direct recommendation from INCIBE and the Police is not to continue with the conversation and hang up as soon as possible. Once hung up, it is advisable to keep track of our accounts and payments during the following weeks to watch for any type of unusual activity.

During the call, it is very important not to give any personal information. Neither our number nor the city in which we live, nor any type of bank information. Any detail about us can be used by cybercriminals to get a better profile of who they are trying to scam and refine their fraud.

There is no need to call back and if we suspect that we have signed up for a service, such as Amazon, it is advisable to go directly to this service and check that nothing has been activated.

Finally, the State Security Forces and Corps recommend save any evidence of the scamsuch as the telephone number or any message received, since these are useful when filing a report if we have finally been affected.

In Xataka | You’ve probably received calls on your phone that no one answers. There is a reason