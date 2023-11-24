At 6am Italian time on Friday morning, a four-day truce from the fighting between Israel and the radical Palestinian armed group Hamas officially began: it is the first pause in almost seven weeks of war and should allow an exchange of prisoners and hostages between the two sides, in addition to the entry of much humanitarian aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip, which the Israeli army has bombed continuously since the Hamas attacks in Israel last October 7th.

Under the agreements during the four-day truce Hamas is expected to release 50 of the more than 240 Israeli and foreign hostages believed to have been kidnapped on October 7, while Israel 150 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. The release of the hostages by Hamas is expected to begin with 13 people at 4pm local time (3pm in Italy) on Friday afternoon.

The truce, negotiated for weeks, was mediated by the United States and above all by Qatar, a country that has good relations with both parties and which had already allowed the release of the first hostages by Hamas and the entry of the first humanitarian aid in the Strip.

