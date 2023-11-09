Although WeWork’s management throughout its history has proven not to be the most efficient, the same cannot be said for its founder Adam Neumann’s finances. Despite the million-dollar losses of the company he founded, which has led to bankruptcy, he remains among the select group of people with a fortune of more than $1 billion.

The millionaire founder of the great promise of coworking was forced to resign and leave the company’s board of directors after the dubious movements of funds to cover his high standard of living.

WeWork falls from the sidelines. After months of agony dragging financial problems, a harbinger of a death foretold, WeWork finally declared bankruptcy, leaving behind a huge debt. This does not seem to matter to the billionaire founder since it will be the investors of Softbank Group and Vision Fund who will assume a large part of WeWork’s 11.5 billion in debt.

“It has been a challenge for me to watch from the sidelines as WeWork failed to take advantage of a product that is more relevant today than ever,” Neumann said upon hearing the news of the bankruptcy of the company he created in 2010.

Adam Neumann and the “circular economy”. His departure from the company in 2019 had several reasons, but the main one was the unfair management of its founder, who bought office buildings in his name, and then leased them to WeWork and kept the property, the benefits of WeWork and the rent. , as revealed by an investigation by The Wall Street Journal.

It is estimated that Adam Neumann has been making millions of dollars buying buildings for which his company paid an average of $110 million a year while he was its CEO. What comes out of one pocket, enters the other multiplied.

Leaving WeWork was the best deal of his life. After WeWork’s disastrous first attempt to go public, investors raised doubts about the company’s direction under suspicion that Neumann had been spending millions of dollars in personal expenses on the company and racking up credit card debt. corporate. That pressure forced him to resign from his position at the head of the company and sell his prized $60 million private jet.

However, the founder’s departure was not empty-handed. According to Bloomberg, Neumann received $185 million for a non-compete agreement, $106 million for a settlement payment and $578 million for his shares sold to SoftBank for its IPO. In addition, the manager received a credit extension of 432 million more from SoftBank. In total, Neumann’s fortune after his departure from WeWork climbed to $2.3 billion.

New life, old business. Flow is the new real estate project of residential properties by Adam Neumann, which recently received an investment of 350 million dollars, and is already valued at one billion dollars.

A portion of the properties that are in Flow’s package were already owned by its founder, so WeWork’s pattern with conflict of interest in investments is repeated. According to Neumann in an interview, “Flow is another iteration of the same story.” [de WeWork], which is: when people live in community, when people live together, they obviously have differences. But there is common ground.”

Touched by bankruptcy, but with margin. After his departure, Adam Neumann still retained a percentage of WeWork shares, so part of the “pain of seeing the company he founded fall” comes from the loss of value that this fall implied.

Despite this, Fortune estimates that, since Adam Neumann owns some buildings that he had leased to WeWork, the founder still maintains a fortune of about $1.7 billion.

