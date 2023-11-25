Richard Browning has been working for years on the concept of a self-propelled suit in the style of Iron Man. We are talking about a British entrepreneur who in 2017 founded Gravity Industries to materialize an idea that has evolved over time.

That same year we learned about the Daedalus Flight Pack, a $250,000 jet suit that gave the person wearing it the ability to fly thanks to its five integrated turbines. This suit can now also fire in a very particular way, at least in testing.

The Daedalus Flight Pack debuts a guided attack system

One of Browning’s goals for his invention is that it could one day be used in military operations. In fact, get several defense contracts It is an important element of your company, which is beginning to develop its business model.

The British Royal Navy, for example, has tested the Daedalus in different scenarios, including one in which the operator boards a simulated enemy ship. Here’s a problem in an eventual real scenario: he will have his hands full piloting the self-propelled suit.

This means that the soldier would be much more vulnerable and would not be able to provide return fire if necessary. Gravity Industries wanted to address this problem with a guided attack system which works with the movement of the user’s head.





In the evidence exhibited by Browning (video available on TikTok and in X) we have seen the suit rising into the air and an operator firing what appear to be two Glock G18 pistols attached to the system. All this while he carefully maneuvers the Daedalus, although without flying too high.

The technical and safety details of the test are unknown. We are, however, facing a first approximation of what could be incorporated into a future version of the suit. Certainly, the demonstration leaves some doubts in the air, for example, the accuracy of the system.

This year we had seen another version of the jet suit equipped with weapons. This was a test driven by the US Navy’s Joint Prototyping and Experimentation Maritime (JPEM), but this is the first time we’ve seen the system in action in what appears to be a controlled environment.

