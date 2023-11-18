We already informed you about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled the number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They relate to your upcoming content.

As we have learned, it seems that it has been leaked a collaboration with LEGO. It has been rumored for a long time, but now we have received supposedly leaked details that would indicate what this crossover would be like.

This is what was shared:

Release date: December 7 according to current information You play as a real LEGO character So far, the objects are: LEGO Taco Gun, Workbenches, Beds, Fences, Catapults (and Prankster Catapults), Map Markers, Zip Lines, Objects Small (Boost Equipment / Potions) You can mine accessories (and Minerals) around the map and build things with a construction tool that has 9 slots (and there is a Creative Mode) There will be an “HP System” and “Energy System” There will be Beds (with Curtains) that you sleep in to recover HP and Energy, and “Sleep Voting” if there are players with you There will be “Vendors” who sell items, “Camps” to sleep in, and “Enemies” to face There will be “Crafting” ” and an Emotes Inventory: so far they are making a “Minifig” version of some existing emotes (probably all of them) Emotes/Reactions: Sad, Surprised, Worried, Excited, Disgusted, Bored, Angry, Scared, Laughing (Default, Moderate and Extreme ), Greeting (Default, Bored, Excited), Give Item, Take Item, Disagree, Celebrate, Admire Movement: Gliding, Swimming, Gliding, Flight, Running, Walking, Fall (with Fall Damage)

What do you think about it? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. If you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage on Fortnite at this link. And you already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

