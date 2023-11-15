Palacio said in an article on the “Project Syndicate” website, which specializes in publishing comments and analyses, that the UAE “is using its position as one of the world’s largest oil exporters to persuade its counterparts from oil-rich countries to accelerate efforts to reduce emissions.”

She explained, “It is expected that the Global Decarbonization Alliance will be unveiled, which is an effort by the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-designate of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Sultan Al Jaber, to urge major government oil companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

She considered that “the gradual elimination of fossil fuels is inevitable, as Al-Jaber himself said.”

In her article, Palacio also expressed optimism that “heavyweight companies will flock to COP28,” in order to “cover the enormous costs of climate action.”

She added, “The International Energy Agency is betting that economic growth in China, the world’s largest polluter, will slow enough to cause a significant decline in energy demand. Moreover, it assumes that governments will fulfill their climate policy pledges.”