Marvel Studios faces a serious financial problem if The Marvels’ forecasts are met. Failure would be very resounding.

The Marvels forecasts are devastating for Marvel. According to Deadline, the box office forecasts for the next MCU film are generating great concern within the studio chaired by Kevin Feige. Currently, ticket pre-sales are below notable box office failures such as Black Adam and The Flash. Given what happened with these two DC Comics films, this raises disturbing questions about the financial performance of the Carol Danvers sequel. A sequel that, for whatever reason, has not generated much expectation.

Presales for ‘THE MARVELS’ are reportedly now pacing behind that of ‘Black Adam’ ($67M) and ‘The Flash’ ($55M). (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/chztnhqvla — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 4, 2023

The Marvels, starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, directed by Nia DaCosta, is a very ambitious Marvel Studios production. It has an estimated budget of 225 million dollars. Given the significant investment in this film, the box office results are of great importance to the superhero film studio behind the MCU. A study that, on the other hand, has been chaining up much smaller collections than what it was used to.

It is below ‘Black Adam’ and ‘The Flash’

The Marvels movie now faces one of the worst pre-sales in the history of Marvel Studios. Black Adam reached $67 million in pre-sale, while The Flash barely reached $55 million in pre-sale. The Marvels will be below these figures. If its forecasts are met, it will not reach the $500 million in revenue that it must exceed to avoid generating losses in the studio adjacent to Walt Disney Pictures. We’ll see if he succeeds.

He poor pre-sale performance of The Marvels It may be due to several factors. That includes competition in the film market and public expectations of Marvel Studios films during the Multiverse Saga. Of course, the hype for Carol Danvers’ sequel isn’t exactly through the roof. And the situation in the UCM, neither.