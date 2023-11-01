If you are a shy person, you probably have a hard time starting a conversation with a person or a group of work colleagues. You feel uncomfortable, you don’t know what to say, and you’re afraid of being judged.

It should be noted that shyness, as well as difficulty starting conversations, are common problems that affect many people in their daily lives. It can be especially tricky when trying to start a conversation with people you know. and especially with strangers at social events.

There are several reasons why you have a hard time having a conversation with a person. Perhaps the main thing is that you have social anxiety, that is, fear of rejection or saying the wrong thing. On the other hand, you may often find yourself not knowing what to talk about, leading to awkward pauses in the conversation.

Worrying about what others think of you can paralyze you, preventing you from speaking with confidence. Be that as it may, There is an infallible technique that allows you to get rid of your shyness. and having a conversation with almost anyone, it’s about the FORD method.

The method that will help you maintain conversations if you are shy

It is important to mention that the FORD method is a technique recommended by therapist Nicole Arzt, who assures that it is an effective tool to overcome shyness and start a conversation in a more natural and fluid way.

The expert explains that it is nothing more than an acronym that represents four key categories of conversation, such as Family, Occupation, Recreation y Dreams. These are like a map that will guide you to ask questions and keep a conversation going with almost anyone. To apply this method in your daily life, you must follow some simple tips.

Family

One way to start a pleasant conversation is to ask about the other person’s family. Some examples of questions you can ask are:

Do you have brothers? What is your partner’s name and how did you meet? How old is your son? How is your family?

Occupation

A good topic to start a conversation is at work, as it allows you to get to know the other person and their interests better. Here are some example questions:

What kind of work you do? What motivated you to choose your profession? What do you enjoy most about your work? What do you think of working in the company?

Recreation

One way to get to know someone and keep a conversation going is to share recreational activities. These can reveal tastes as well as preferences that may not be expressed in other situations, such as the following:

What is your favorite hobby? What would you like to do next weekend? What series, movies or books have you liked lately?

Dreams

Aspirations are interesting topics to get to know a person better, since there are many topics of conversation. And one of the questions that you can apply to start and maintain a conversation with almost anyone are the following:

What places would you like to visit? Is there an activity that catches your attention or that you want to experience? What type of job would you like to have in the future? What would you like to learn?

One way to overcome shyness and develop your conversation skills is to maintain an active, curious and enriched lifestyle, in short, don’t be boring. By having more experiences and interests, you will be able to capture the attention of others.

Nicole Arzt recommends looking for connections between what the other person says and what you have experienced. This way, you can create a meaningful and mutual conversation, in which both feel heard, but above all valued.