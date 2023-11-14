The FNAF movie has been a real success at the box office. The film directed by Emma Tammi has had opinions and tastes of all colors. In fact, from Ruetir.com we launched a special review of the film. Although the film manages to satisfy its fans, its ending left many a bit disconcerted.

If you want to see the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, we warn you that there will be SPOILERS in this news.

The film adaptation of the work by Scott Cawthon has swept the world, reaching a large number of viewers and therefore both positive and negative reviews. One of the most criticized parts of the film has been its ending.

(FNaF Movie News) Early Screenplay Snippet Revealed

And it seems that the idea of ​​the ending of the movie was going to be totally different. A much darker and more disturbing ending was brewing in the film’s production. The literal translation of what was going to happen in the final scene is:

“He turned to flee, but a blow from Bonnie’s guitar caused him to fall to his knees. Then Freddy moved on top of him, forcing his mouth open as he Girl threw her cupcake inside. The sound of flesh tearing could be heard as the man in the yellow rabbit suit screamed and began to convulse violently.”

It certainly seems like the final scene was going to be more violent but moving a little further away from the facts of video games. Perhaps that is why it was decided not to add it.

