The five people arrested in the investigation into alleged corruption that led to the resignation of Portugal’s Prime Minister António Costa were released on Monday. The five people, who remain under investigation, are Costa’s chief of staff, Vítor Escária, the mayor of the city of Sines Nuno Mascarenhas, the CEO of the company Start Campus Afonso Salema, and a consultant and the legal manager of the same company , Diogo Lacerda Machado and Rui Oliveira. The Portuguese public prosecutor’s office had asked to be able to detain Escária and Lacerda Machado, who was also a personal friend of Costa, but a court decided otherwise; Lacerda Machado paid a bail of 150 thousand euros, while Escária was not asked for bail. However, he was banned from leaving the country.

The investigation concerns alleged bribes linked to lithium mining in Portugal and the construction of a data center, one of those facilities that host computers and servers that manage huge amounts of data for companies and public services, in the city of Sines.

The Portuguese public prosecutor’s office admitted on Sunday that a particularly relevant transcription error had been made in the case: Costa was also involved in the investigation because his name was thought to appear in at least one intercepted telephone conversation between Salema and Lacerda Machado, who seemed to want to talk to Costa to obtain favors and benefits. During the hearings, however, it was confirmed that the two were actually mentioning António Costa Silva, the Portuguese Economy Minister, and not António Costa, the prime minister: the word “Silva” was omitted in the transcript of the conversation.