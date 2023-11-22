The DVD and Blu-Ray version of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie already has a release date and it will be before the end of the year.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s film It has been a great boost for the license, since the first bars of the film in theaters were a success. This is causing a certain fervor for the saga, which could already have several games in development, although the next one to arrive already has a confirmed release date. However, the film’s journey is not over, as it is still in theaters and the domestic version, which will include unreleased material, has yet to be released. Well then, This edition already has a release date and will be produced before the end of the year.

Thus, Starting next December 12, the different versions will be available to purchase domestic from the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. And it will do so with different versions and prices, which you can consult below:

FNAF Night Shift Edition – 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital – 30,99 dólaresFNAF Night Shift Edition – Blu-ray + DVD + Digital – 22,99 dólaresFNAF Night Shift Edition – DVD – 19,98 dólares

Of course, each version will arrive with different content, including extras such as Five Nights at Freddy’s: From the Game to the Big Screen, Killer Animatronics, Five Nights in Three Dimensionsalthough the cheapest version will arrive without them.

Five Nights at Freddy’s now available in cinemas throughout Spain

When the night shift begins, the nightmare begins. Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a chilling cinematic event as Blumhouse, the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man, brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. As he spends his first night on the job, she realizes that the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to get through, his official description reads.

In this way, if you have not yet gone to the cinema, you still have time to do so to check What has been the final result of this adaptation? cinematography of one of the most illustrious horror sagas in video games.

