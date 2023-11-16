The extended version of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has already been officially confirmed, in addition to having a release date.

The premiere of the Five Nights at Freddy’s film has had mixed feelings, since its first few bars in the cinema broke the box office, but later it has collapsed after the bad reviews received. Even so, it is managing to generate many comments on the Internet, especially after the curiosities that are emerging in this regard, such as the alternative version of the end of the film. And there will be much more, since it has been confirmed the extended version that will land in early 2024.

As has been discovered in the last few hours, The Blu-Ray and DVD version of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be available starting January 11, 2024. This has been known after the appearance of the file for said version on Amazon Germany, so it seems like evidence. Furthermore, it is also confirmed that it will be an extended version with scenes that have not made it to the cinema, so the material from the franchise can be expanded further if possible in its film adaptation. At the moment, it is unknown what these scenes will contain.

FNaF Movie News!

The DVD, Blu-ray and 4K version of the FNaF movie has been found on Amazon Germany with a release date of January 11, 2024! That’s not all, but it says that it will include additional content such as deleted scenes, live comments, reports and… pic.twitter.com/bkrMfrbl5E — GG Games (@games878787) November 14, 2023

Five Nights at Freddy’s now available in cinemas throughout Spain

When the night shift begins, the nightmare begins. Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a chilling cinematic event as Blumhouse, the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man, brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. As he spends his first night on the job, she realizes that the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to get through, his official description reads.

In this way, if you have not yet gone to the cinema, you still have time to do so to check What has been the final result of this adaptation? cinematography of one of the most illustrious horror sagas in video games.

