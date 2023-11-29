On the website we already offered you the first box office data and how it had broken a record for the Super Mario movie, as well as more incredible figures and more records, and now there is more data. You already know that it has been a while since the launch of its full trailer and now we have news after knowing how to watch FNAF in streaming. In the past, we have talked to you on the web about the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s live action movie.

It has already been released and now new data on its performance has been confirmed:

Five Nights at Freddy’s box office achievements:

Biggest opening weekend in Blumhouse history, surpassing all of the studio’s previous releases. Biggest Halloween movie debut ever. Officially Blumhouse’s highest-grossing film to date.

Collection data:

Collection in the US: 136 million dollars. Collection in the rest of the world: 160 million dollars. Cumulative total: 296 million dollars. It surpasses Blumhouse’s previous most successful film, M. Night Shyamalan’s “Split,” which grossed $278.5 million in its theatrical release.

Premiere on Peacock:

We remember his simultaneous release of Five Nights at Freddy’s on Peacock along with his theatrical debut. There are no precise figures on its performance on the platform, but a high audience rating is presumed.

Sequel possibility:

The notable grossing of the first film leads to expectations of a sequel. It is expected that the next installment can break even more records in the future.

Remember that the official Instagram account of Peacocktogether with Blumhouse Productions, announced that the film would be released on October 27, 2023. Now all you have to do is enjoy it!

What do you think? We will remain attentive to more details about the Five Nights at Freddy’s film.

