You already have in Ruetir.com the first box office data and how it had surpassed a record for the Super Mario movie, as well as more incredible figures and more records, and now there is more data. You already know that it has been a while since the launch of its full trailer and now we have news after knowing how to watch FNAF in streaming. In the past, we have talked to you on the web about the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s live action movie.

It has already been released and now we have more information about the tapesince it seems that he has also broken records in Peacock, the platform where it was released in streaming. This is confirmed:

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has exceeded expectations at the box office and on streaming platforms. The film premiered on Peacock the same day it hit theaters. Universal has confirmed that Five Nights at Freddy’s has achieved the best opening in the first 5 days on Peacock, even surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Although exact streaming numbers were not provided, the fact that the film reached #1 on Peacock indicates that many people watched it at home despite the high numbers it also achieved in theaters.

Remember that the official Instagram account of Peacocktogether with Blumhouse Productions, announced that the film would be released on October 27, 2023. Now all you have to do is enjoy it!

What do you think? We will remain attentive to more details about the Five Nights at Freddy’s film.

Via.