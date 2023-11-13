Suara.com – The first trial of the defendant who spread an exciting video similar to Rebecca Klopper is scheduled to be held today, Monday (13/11/2023). Rebecca Klopper was promised to come and watch the trial in person.

Ahead of the trial, Rebecca Klopper was first seen appearing in public. Fadly Faisal’s ex-lover came to the Diwali Party held by MD Entertainment in the Kuningan area, South Jakarta, Sunday (12/11/2023) evening.

Last night Rebecca Klopper arrived wearing a typical black and gold Indian outfit. From her expression, the 21 year old woman looked quite happy.

Not alone, Rebbeca attended accompanied by one of her female employees. The actress was closely guarded throughout the red carpet trip.

Rebecca Klopper in the Kuningan area, South Jakarta, Sunday (12/11/2023) evening. (Suara.com/Tiara Rosana)

Even though he refused to answer the media crew’s questions, the Note Si Boy star cheerfully smiled at the camera during the photo session. Rebecca Klopper also had time to mingle with other guests and take photos together.

Because it’s been a while since I’ve seen many cameras, the actress displayed various photo styles last night.

After taking photos, Rebecca Klopper walked down the red carpet and passed the media crew. He only smiled briefly instead of talking to the media crew.

He was also silent when asked about his preparations for appearing at the first trial of the perpetrator who distributed an exciting video like him this afternoon.

As is known, last June the public was shocked by an exciting video similar to Rebecca Klopper which was 47 seconds long. Not long after that, another immoral video similar to the actress appeared with a duration of 11 and four minutes.

However, it is now confirmed that the perpetrator who spread the exciting video similar to Rebecca Klopper has been arrested. It is said that the perpetrator was Rebecca’s ex-lover who carried out this illegal act with motives of jealousy and envy.