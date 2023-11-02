The Tis Time for “Torture” anime, Princess, adaptation of the manga written by Robinson Haruhara and illustrated by Hirakei, has just been announced.

Director of Tis Time for “Torture”, Princess is Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, who previously was a screenwriter for anime adaptations such as Isekai Mao to Shokan Shojo no Dorei Majutsu o That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slimeas well as other fantasy anime and slice-of-life series like Do It Yourself!!. The studio behind the series is Pine Jam, which recently released the anime adaptation for Paradox Live.

The plot of Tis Time for “Torture”, Princess involves two nations at war with each other, with the princess of the kingdom of the Human World being captured by the villainous Hellhorde. However, unfortunately for the latter, outright torture is prohibited between kingdoms, even for prisoners of war. Thus, Tortura Tortura, Hellhorde’s highest-ranking chief interrogator and the Princess’s main torturer, devises a unique way to obtain the prisoner’s vital information from her. She uses delicious foods to tempt the princess and thus obtain information (which is often useless) from the “tormented” girl.

Captured next to the Princess is her Ex sword (Excalibur), which acts like a straight man. He often attempts to advise the Princess not to submit to Hellhorde’s torture to prevent her from sharing Imperial secrets, but just as often her attempts fail as the Princess ends up giving in anyway.

The studio has released the first promotional video of the series, we can see the princess sighing at the delicious food she eats in front of her, while her captors devise ways to torture her. A poster and character designs from the anime have also been released, including that of the villain Hell-Lord. This demonic enemy is voiced by Tesshō Genda in the original version of him, a well-known Japanese voice actor who has lent his voice to characters such as Batman and Optimus Prime. Other cast members include Haruka Shiraishi as the Princess, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Ex, and Shizuka Itou as Tortura Tortura.

You can watch the trailer below:

‘Tis Time for “Torture”, Princess began as a manga created by Robinson Haruhara and drawn by Hirakei. Currently being published on the Shonen Jump+ manga website, the series began publishing in April 2019. So far, it has collected 12 tankobon manga volumes, although none of them have been officially released in English.

