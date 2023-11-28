A rapidly reusable rocket with a monstrous payload capacity like Starship could be a turning point for the space industry. The first to realize this was China, which nimbly adapted the development of its super-heavy lift launcher to make it more similar to the SpaceX rocket. Now China is testing the engines of that future rocket.

The first roars of the Long March 9. According to details coming from the Asian country, the Xi’an Aerospace Propulsion Institute has begun scale testing of the engines of the future Long March 9 rocket, a gigantic, fully reusable methane launcher. Or seen another way, the Chinese state version of Starship.

The successfully completed tests include the ignition of scale prototypes and components such as igniters, gas generators and engine combustion chambers. The Xi’an institute, which develops liquid fuel engines for the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), made the results public in a report that was disseminated these days on the social network Weibo.

A giant rocket with 26 engines. The first stage of Long March 9 is expected to take off with the fury of 26 engines fueled by methane and liquid oxygen. These engines would operate under a full-flow stepped combustion cycle, just like SpaceX’s Raptors, achieving a strong thrust of 200 tons: above Blue Origin’s BE-4 engines, but slightly below SpaceX’s.

There is no doubt that the Starship program inspired the Chinese. Not only because the second stage is identical to that of SpaceX, but because in 2011, China projected the Long March 9 as a disposable kerolox rocket, that is, kerosene and liquid oxygen.

Debut in 2033 with its sights set on Mars. Kerolox will still be present on Long March 10, the rocket chosen to put Chinese astronauts on the surface of the Moon (something China hopes to do before 2030), but the reusability of Long March 9 makes it an even more project. important at a strategic level.

While the United States wants to accelerate the approval of Starship launches to be more competitive in its space race against China, the Asian country proposes the year 2033 as a goal for a first test flight of Long March 9. The monstrous reusable rocket can launch up to 80 tons to low Earth orbit, but its specialty will be missions to outer space, including manned trips to Mars.

The red planet is the finish line in the new space race. Before the manned flights with Long March 9, China has proposed bringing samples from Mars in 2031, a date that could end up challenging the Mars Sample Return mission of NASA and the European Space Agency, in question due to its high costs.

It won’t be a bed of roses. Despite the rapid adaptability of the Chinese space program, the Long March 9 plans are not without challenges. Methane and liquid oxygen engines are complicated to integrate and control, due to the handling of propellants at cryogenic temperatures and the ignition of the engines. In fact, the Zhuque 2, from the Chinese company Landscape, is the first and so far only ‘metalox’ rocket that has reached orbit.

The Xi’an institute also points out in its report that the Chinese launch bases are relatively weak for the power of these new engines, and that it will be necessary to reinforce them to carry out the takeoff of a rocket with 26 of them. Maybe they learned it from a certain test in south Texas. Starship’s first launch wiped out the launch pad, but SpaceX reinforced the pad and achieved a flawless second liftoff.

