We have lost count of merchandising which even today is sold as Super Mario Bros. It is no wonder if we put on the table again what is one of the most recognizable figures in the whole world, but speaking of tables, it will never cease to surprise me that they sold up to desks with the face of the plumber.

If you were a Japanese kid in the 80s, the chance that you would come across one of these ads was quite likely, and they must not have suffered much to sell them considering that the collaboration between Nintendo It is still alive with several collections, each more bizarre.

The desktop of the future from the 80s was Super Mario

Although it is easy to think that the fashion of gaming desks It is something ultra new, as is usual with this type of fantasies, the Japanese did it first. There weren’t neon and LED lights everywhere to make a piece of furniture look like the town fair, but almost.

In the mid-80s, with the fever of Nintendo and its games in style, Nintendo began to distribute licenses for its products like crazy. We have already seen several examples of this here (and I still have some tricks up my sleeve), but coming across a desk of Super Mario Bros It’s something that caught me off guard.

And not just any desk, mind you. Drawers that become chairs, customizable height using cranks, lights placed on rails to focus where necessary, matching backpacks waiting to be hung on the side, mats to prevent the furniture from being painted over, removable modules, wardrobes game…

The collaboration with the Japanese company Kuroganespecialized in office supplies, was powerful enough to maintain a product line of Mario for more than 15 years and, although the desks with the plumber have now passed away, they still maintain several licensed products on their website.





Being a Nintendo fan is a very expensive vice

One might think that, being products of pure merchandising focused on children, those pieces of furniture would be a bargain of low price and even lower quality, but nothing could be further from the truth. At 69,800 yen, about 433 euros In exchange, if we look at the exchange rate with respect to the inflation of the Japanese currency, those sets rise to more than 500 euros according to the current price of the yen.

But the complicated part comes when when calculating the exchange rate you take into account the price of our currency. In other words, what would the joke have cost your parents if, by some chance of fate, they had had the opportunity to travel to Japan and bring under their arms the best possible gift for their children. In that case the equivalent of those 69,800 yen in 1986 would have been a whopping 1.395 euros.





How did something so insultingly expensive manage to gain the public’s favor? The typical phrase “it’s the market, my friend” would come in handy here, but in reality the culprit is advertising. Japanese television broadcast up to eight different television advertisements like the one you have a few lines above to capture the public’s attention.

An overwhelming commercial maneuver in which Mario and his friends walked around the desk or, anticipating the iconic moment lived a decade later with Super Mario 64, even making the mascot of Nintendo jump onto a box to give Peach a Rubiales.

