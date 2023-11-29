A little over a month ago, NASA recovered the capsule that brought to Earth remains of the asteroid Bennu, collected by the OSIRIS-REx mission. Upon opening the capsule, those responsible for the mission discovered a large amount of material in the properly sealed compartments of the asteroid. Now scientists are beginning to analyze these samples.

4.5 billion years ago… Bennu’s age is key when it comes to understanding why it is so important. The asteroid could be almost as old as our solar system, more than 4.5 billion years old.

During all this time this giant rock would have been crossing the void of space without undergoing changes like those that affect stones and minerals here on Earth. This makes Bennu a time capsule that shows us what the asteroids in our solar system were like in their early stages.

This is important because it is likely that asteroids like Bennu were the ones that allowed key compounds for the emergence of life to reach Earth, from water to organic molecules. The asteroid may hold the key to understanding how life appeared on our planet.

For now, everything fits. The first analyzes carried out by NASA teams of the materials that make up this asteroid show us two key elements. One is an element itself: carbon. Carbon represents approximately 5% of the mass of the sample and part of it forms organic molecules.

The second key element is actually a molecule: water. The first investigations showed clay materials in the sample. These materials are capable of trapping water molecules, and this would be the case in this asteroid as the space agency itself explained a few weeks ago.

First exhibition in Europe. But now it is the turn for other teams of researchers to get to work and begin the (predictably long) process of studying the samples. One of them has recently arrived at the Natural History Museum (NHM) in London. It is 100 milligrams of material, “a teaspoon of matter [que] “It holds clues to the formation of planets and our solar system,” the museum explained in a press release.

“We have been waiting seven years for this sample to return to Earth, so it is very exciting for us to now have something of it in the Natural History Museum,” added Sara Russell, who will lead the British team that will analyze it. this sample. “This material (…) will keep us busy for years while we study each tiny grain to understand its composition and structure and see what secrets we can unravel.”

Forced secrecy. The sample is kept hermetically sealed in a nitrogen glove box to prevent any form of contamination. This neatness is essential if we want to take advantage of the potential of these samples.

Throughout history we have discovered countless samples of asteroids on our planet in meteorites that reach us from time to time. Although thanks to these rocks we have discovered many aspects of the space that surrounds us, they are still samples contaminated by atmospheric friction and contact with the elements.

Our ability to keep these samples safe from contaminants will perhaps be good training for when the first samples from another planet arrive on Earth. There is still a long way to go, so much so that we don’t even know who will be in charge of bringing this future sample.

Half the world waiting. Meanwhile, NASA scientists continue working on the main sample, which is located in the ARES (Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science) Division at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

The cast. The agency will be in charge of sending small samples like the one that has arrived at the NHM in London to the different laboratories assigned to this research project. 200 researchers from 35 international institutions will be able to investigate with 25% of the sample collected, they explain from Space.com.

The Canadian Space Agency will be one of those that takes the biggest “pinch”: 4% of the sample. The reason is the contribution of the Canadians to the instrumentation of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft.

The Japanese agency JAXA will take 0.5% of the sample. A quid pro quo if we take into account that the Japanese shared part of their sample collected on the Ryugu asteroid with NASA in 2020. NASA will save another 70% of the sample to be studied in the future when better tools are available.

Determine Today Bennu is almost 120 million km away, 80% of the distance that separates our planet from the Sun (that is, 0.8 astronomical units). The orbits of these bodies mean that approximately every five years, Bennu approaches our planet. It will be in 2060 when the asteroid will get closer to us in this century, passing at just under 750,000 km.

For steps like this, Bennu is a potentially dangerous asteroid for Earth, with a probability of 0.057% (or one in 1,800) that it will impact our planet in the next 270 years. The most dangerous approach will be in the year 2182, when the probability of collision will be 0.037 (or one in 2,700).

Image | Natural History Museum / NASA