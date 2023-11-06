We have news that is related to the outstanding WarioWare: Move It! It has been confirmed after the June Nintendo Direct announcement and the September Direct trailer. Now we have it available and we are receiving the first sales data.

WarioWare: Move It!

We already learned a while ago that Charles Martinet will not provide the voice of Wario in this installment, just as he will not give it to Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros Wonder. On this occasion, the first sales data suggest that it has not been excessively successful upon its release in the United Kingdom.

This is what was shared:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder held onto the number one position in the UK software charts this week. The game saw a 55% decrease in sales week over week, although this drop was smaller than usual. Spider-Man took second place on the charts and its sales fell 69% compared to the previous week. This Mario game is expected to remain a strong contender in the coming weeks, especially during the holiday season. WarioWare: Move It! debuted on the UK charts at number 15, a really low position for a Switch release. Digital sales are expected to offset this data, as it only includes physical sales.

We will be attentive to share the complete top as soon as it is published.

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game here.

Via.