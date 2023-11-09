Under the direction of Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, Wish: The Power of Wishes lands in movie theaters in Spain on November 24, 2023.

There’s less left to enjoy Wish on the big screen: The Power of Wishes, the new movie Disney animation directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Chris Buck with which the studio celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Starring Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), the plot of the film tells the story of Asha, a 17-year-old girl with a lot of ingenuity who One day he makes a wish so powerful that it provokes the response of a cosmic force. in the form of a small ball of unlimited energy called a Star.

Together with his pet goat Valentino and Estrella, Asha He undertakes an exciting adventure to confront the Magnificent King, ruler of Rosas, with the aim of saving his community from the villain’s tyranny.

The first reactions to Wish: The Power of Wishes are very positive

With the premiere of the film just released in Los Angeles, some privileged people have already been able to enjoy the new Disney and, in general, the valuations are very favorable.

Below we leave you some of the ratings of Wish: The power of wishes that viewers have contributed through Twitter (now known as X).

“¡Wish from Disney is PURE MAGIC! The PERFECT way to celebrate 100 years! Asha is adorable, Magnificent is the villain you’ll LOVE to HATE, Estrella and Valentino are adorable sidekicks, while Asha’s friends provide the comedy! A wonderful story of hope with catchy music and lots of Easter eggs!”

“Combining next-generation technology with timeless storytelling, Wish It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before and feels exactly like your favorite Disney animated movie., whatever it is. A celebration of hope, community and self-actualization and 100 years of Disney magic. I loved”.

“Wish is actually a celebration of 100 years of Disney! Asha and the gang are a brilliant and surprising addition to the roster of Disney characters. Arianna DeBose and Chris Pine give excellent performances. I love Estrella and Valentino. The animation is so beautiful.”

Wish: The power of wishes opens in movie theaters in Spain on November 24, 2023. What do you think of everything shown in the film so far? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.