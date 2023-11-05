The new film in the saga premieres in theaters on November 17.

Although many will be a little lazy to know that there is a new film in the Hunger Games saga, especially since the last one did not end with the standards that many expected, they may be happy to know that This new film is a prequel to what happened with Katniss and is also based on another book by the same author.

In fact, a few weeks after The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hits theaters, opens November 17there have already been some lucky ones who have been able to see it and who highlight, above all, its fidelity to the novel on which it is based.

“I’m a big fan of The Hunger Games and I loved the book The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes soI am delighted to say that the film is quite good. In fact, the first third is excellent. Although I understand that they have divided the book into two films, this ends up being noticeable in the final result,” says Perri Nemiroff of Collider.

“The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes It’s much more exciting than the original movies. It is very suspenseful and brave when it comes to showing the tributes’ fights. Maybe the duration could have been reduced and the ending is a little ambiguous, but I liked it,” the critic wrote. Rama’s Screen.

What does the prequel to The Hunger Games tell?

For those who are not so involved in the saga of The Hunger Games, clarify that This new installment tells the story of Coriolanus Snow, many years before becoming the cruel president of Panem. It shows how Snow must become the mentor of the young woman chosen as a tribute by District 12.

Although this story has a connection with the main saga of The Hunger Games, JJennifer Lawrence is not going to appear in it although rumors suggested that she could play Katniss Everdeen’s great-grandmother in Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.