With Sony’s portable device already in stores, it is time to find out what the specialized media that have been able to test the new product say. And yes, unfortunately the opinions coincide with what we already intuited from the beginning, since PlayStation Portal It does not seem to have surprised enough with its capabilities. Why limit so much a product that could offer more?

A controller with a screen

Sony was quite transparent when it came to describing their product. PlayStation Portal is a device to play remotely with your PS5. So far perfect, the problem is that the description does not cover any more headings. After the 220 euros which we will have to pay for its purchase, its function will be limited to connecting to the home Wi-Fi network and displaying the image that your PS5 is generating on your 8 inch screen. And no, we will not be able to use its LCD panel for anything else, since the accessory will not be able to do anything else.

In a time when streaming services are the order of the day, limiting the functions of a device that claims to be a fundamental piece of streaming is strange to say the least. Either you go to another room to control your PS5, or you won’t be able to do anything else, since PlayStation Portal is not able to access multimedia services such as Netflix.

What he does he does well

It is true that it seems that the remote control of the console works quite well, but of course, it is the minimum that would be expected in a function based on a local connection without too many complications. Without going any further, you can do the same with other devices, so why choose the PlayStation Portal option?

That is the question that many still ask, since there are not many justifications for doing so. Accessories like I send Backbone (which is licensed by PlayStation), turn your mobile phone into a device identical to PlayStation Portal, except that it does not have such a large screen.

You already had a PlayStation Portal at home

All these limitations and lack of extra functions could make many users prefer not to buy the device, since, before spending 220 euros on a tablet with an integrated controller, they prefer to continue betting on playing on their mobile phone or on a tablet using the DualSense of your PS5.

Not being able to access such basic services as YouTube or Netflix makes the product lose a lot of meaning, which by focusing 100% on the console has forgotten that users also use their devices for other functions that always complement the leisure around playing video games. .

Will Sony update the device to offer new features? That is something that could be on the table, but it is most likely that the brand will continue to focus the functions of the device towards its own brand, so at most, the possibility of accessing PlayStation Now could be opened, which would not be at all evil.