The first openly non-binary person, that is, who defined himself as neither man nor woman, to be part of the Mexican judiciary, Jesús Ociel Baena Saucedo, who was also an activist for the rights of the LGBT+ community, was found dead in his home in Aguascalientes on Monday. A second person, identified by local media as his partner, was found dead together with Baena Saucedo. The Aguascalientes prosecutor’s office said both Baena Saucedo and the other person had stab wounds that could be the cause of death; in the initial investigations no evidence of the presence of a third person in the house was found.

LGBT+ rights group Letra S called on local authorities to investigate the deaths thoroughly and without prejudice, pointing out that Mexican authorities often dismiss such cases as “passionate murders” without carrying out proper investigations. The group’s president told The Associated Press that Baena Saucedo had received “many hateful messages and even threats of violence and death.”

Baena Saucedo had been part of the Aguascalientes state electoral court judiciary since October 2022 and is believed to be the first non-binary person in Latin America to serve on the judiciary. In May she had obtained a passport in which the “sex” heading indicated an X instead of the M for male or the F for female. She was among the best-known people from the LGBT+ community in Mexico, where cases of homophobic and transphobic violence are numerous. Vigils and demonstrations in honor of Baena Saucedo were held in various Mexican cities overnight on Monday.