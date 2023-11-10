The Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine manages to take the realism of video games to another level, which is why there are those who are encouraged to see how very classic games would look if they opted for a change of this type. That is what an amateur wanted to show when developing a demo of the legendary Return to Castle Wolfenstein with this completely renewed appearance.

The person responsible for this project is called Christopher Sewell, who has decided to bring one of the Wolfenstein oldest that was published more than 20 years ago. Just below these lines you have the result in a complete gameplay of about ten minutes long, which allows us to see a very clear improvement in everything that appears on the screen, especially in lighting and shadows.

However, beyond simply demonstrating his talent with this recreation, its author has provided a link so that anyone can download it and thus enjoy this test from their own computer. And the reason for pointing out that it is a test is that only grants access to the first level of the gamenothing more, in case anyone expected it to be a remake of the entire title.

Furthermore, its creator has also pointed out that there is no enemy that needs to be fought by shooting. Therefore, this leaves us with an ideal level for those who simply want to see what the first scenarios of Return to Castle Wolfenstein in Unreal Engine 5, which in turn makes us hope that id Software takes an example in case it decides to develop a true remake on its own.

