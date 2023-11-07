The European Space Agency has just published the first five color images from the Euclid space telescope. We already had some progress in monochrome, but the processed images are as large, detailed and evocative as we could dream of.

Launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 in July, the Euclid space telescope It measures 1.2 meters in diameter and is located at the L2 Lagrange point, one and a half million kilometers from Earth, from where it will observe the dark side of the universe with an enormous field of view. The European telescope has two instruments: a visible light camera (or VIS) and a near-infrared spectrometer (NISP) with a gigantic viewing radius of 17 million light years.

For study energy and dark matter On a large scale in the universe, missions that can observe many objects at the same time are needed. The Euclid telescope will observe billions of objects that look as they did 10 billion years ago. Its images will cover more than a third of the observable universe beyond the Milky Way. You will observe all types of gravitational lensing, from the strong ones, which produce the famous Einstein rings, to the weak ones, which distort distant galaxies.

The five images published by ESA demonstrate that the telescope is fully calibrated and has begun to observe the cosmos to find clues to that dark universe. While it has never been detected, dark matter is believed to make up 27% of the universe’s energy density, while dark energy accounts for 68%. The planets, stars, galaxies and the rest of the things that we have been able to observe comprise just 5% of the known universe.

Over the past billion years, the universe has been expanding at an accelerated rate. Astronomers adopted the term “dark energy” to give this phenomenon an explanation. In the same way, and although it has not been observed because it is invisible to us, it is believed that there is a “dark matter” that deflects light around it, forming gravitational lenses.

Dark matter is particles, but we don’t know which ones, and they could be different particles. There are several theories of dark energy, but we need Euclid to check if they fit with the cosmological constant that Einstein predicted. Euclid’s goal is to map the geometry of the dark universe, create the most extensive 3D map of the universe. Hence its name, in honor of the Greek astronomer Euclid who laid the foundations of geometry in the 3rd century AD.

The first five Euclid images show that ESA’s brand new telescope is ready to begin mapping the universe and helping us understand its dark side.

The Perseus galaxy cluster





The first Euclid image shows a thousand galaxies from the Perseus Cluster in front of hundreds of thousands of galaxies in the distance. Many of the faintest galaxies in the image, which may be 10 billion light years away, have not been seen before. This is important because its apparent distortions can reveal to us how dark matter is distributed within the cluster and in the universe as a whole.

The Perseus galaxy cluster is one of the most massive structures known, but this is the first time such a large and detailed image has been achieved. It was obtained in just five hours of observation.

The spiral galaxy IC 342





The Euclid telescope also observed IC 342, which is nicknamed the ‘Hidden Galaxy’ because it is camouflaged behind the disk of the Milky Way. Despite the obstruction of dust, gas and stars, Euclid achieved a sharp image using its near-infrared instrument.

The telescope managed to capture the light of the small, cold stars that predominate in the galaxy, which extends its spiral arms surrounded by stars in colors ranging from blue to red. The image is the result of five hours of observation.

Additionally, scientists have already detected many globular clusters in this image, some of which had not been previously identified.

The irregular galaxy NGC 6822





To create a 3D map of the Universe, Euclid will observe light from galaxies that are 10 billion light years away. Most galaxies in the early universe are irregular and small like NGC 6822. They are the building blocks of larger galaxies like ours.

NGC 6822 has been observed many times, but Euclid is the first telescope to capture the entire galaxy and its surroundings in high resolution. The photo took about an hour. By studying low-metallicity galaxies like NGC 6822, we can learn how galaxies in the early universe evolved.

The globular cluster NGC 6397





This image shows the globular cluster NGC 6397, one of the oldest and densest known, and also one of the closest, since it is located about 7,800 light years from Earth. By studying these clusters, we can gain clues about the history and evolution of our host galaxy, the Milky Way.

Astronomers expect to see ‘tidal tails’ in images like this (a trail of stars that extends beyond the cluster due to a previous interaction with a galaxy). Its absence could indicate that a halo of dark matter exists around globular clusters, and its presence would allow scientists to calculate how the clusters orbit our galaxy. In other words, how dark matter is distributed in the Milky Way.

The Horsehead Nebula





Finally, a detailed panoramic view of the Horsehead Nebula, located about 1,375 light years from Earth. This star-forming region is one of the closest to Earth and is located south of Alnitak, in Orion’s belt.

Scientists expect to find many faint planets here that have never been seen before, as well as young stars and brown dwarfs. Euclid captured this image in about an hour, demonstrating his ability to quickly obtain large, detailed images of the cosmos.

Images | ESA/Euclid

In Xataka | Dark matter is a mystery that exasperates scientists. Luckily we have a secret weapon: quantum computers