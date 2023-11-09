The Euclid telescope is already underwaywith the most difficult mission in history: make a 3D map of the acceleration of the universe, and discover the secrets of one of the greatest enigmas of science: energy and dark matter. For now, we are satisfied with your first and incredible images.

In this video that you can see below, the Horsehead Nebula, the Perseus galaxy cluster, and a spiral galaxy, among other things, are shown as they have never been seen before:

It is not the first time we have seen these celestial bodies, but never before has any telescope been able to create astronomical images so sharp in such a large portion of the sky, in such deep space.

Other telescopes create these images by putting “chunks” together, and it takes several days. The Euclid telescope does it in a single shot, and in less than an hour.

Euclid, the dark matter telescope

The Euclid space telescope is a mission of the European Space Agency, with important Spanish participation, since Our country is responsible for receiving all the data and images sent by the telescope.

Euclid, named after the Greek mathematician Euclid, father of Geometry, is located on a satellite 4.7 meters long, weighing almost two tons.

Due to the delay in the development of the European Ariane 6 rocket, it was to be launched into orbit by a Soyuz rocket from the Russian space agency, but after the invasion of Ukraine it was reassigned to a SpaceX Falcon 9. In space since July 1, yesterday it sent the first images, after months of calibration.

Spain is going to have an essential role in the missionsince the Euclid telescope sends all the data and photos it captures to the Cebreros Deep Space Satellite Tracking Station, in Ávila:

Diego Ortega / Wikimedia Commons

In the heart of the Gredos mountain range, a futuristic 35-meter diameter antenna that points to deep space contrasts with the beautiful natural landscape where it is located, surrounded by pine trees and rockroses.

Euclid is capable of transferring 850 gigabits daily, using the Ka band to send scientific data at 55 megabits per second for 4 hours a day. These data are received when the telescope is visible from Earth. Its storage capacity is 300 GB.

The enigma of dark matter and energy

The Euclid telescope has a complicated mission: investigate how dark matter and energy have made our Universe look like it does today. 95% of the cosmos is made up of dark matter and dark energy, but we know practically nothing about them.

What we have verified is that Dark matter and energy affect the acceleration of the universeto how galaxies swirl around each other and spin faster than visible matter can explain:

Perseus galaxy cluster

ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, image processing by J.-C. Cuillandre (CEA Paris-Saclay), G. Anselmi

Over the next six years, the Euclid telescope will observe the shapes, distances and movements of billions of galaxies up to a distance of 10 billion light years. It will create the largest 3D cosmic map ever made.

What makes Euclid unique is its ability to create an extraordinarily sharp visible and infrared image of a large portion of the sky in a single session.. The photos you can see show the entirety of these celestial objects, while maintaining extreme sharpness, even when zooming in on distant galaxies.

By being able to capture photos of so many galaxies at once, over six years, Astronomers hope to obtain a map of the acceleration of the universehow these galaxies interact with each other, to understand what energy and dark matter are and how they work.

The universe still hides many secrets, but science, little by little, builds the tools to reveal them. The European Euclid telescope is one of them: the dark matter detective, as it has been called.. Its mission is to revolutionize knowledge of the cosmos. The first and spectacular images of him are a good start.