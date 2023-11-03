Last weekend I was at the Ángel Nieto Jerez Circuit enjoying the SBK championship. Walking through the paddock before the race, I was struck by the number of curious people hanging around the Kawasaki stand. It was not be for lowerly.

The Japanese has presented the first hybrid motorcycle in the world (with permission from the unnoticed three-wheeled Piaggio MP3 with a small plug-in battery). On paper, this Kawasaki is the perfect embodiment of what a hybrid motorcycle should be: a “real” motorcycle, with 100% electric autonomy, but combining a combustion engine for when we want to go out on the road.

Currently, even if we buy the most modern and efficient motorcycle on the market, bikers are condemned to the C label. Only 100% electric solutions are eligible for labels. no mobility restrictions. The Kawaki Ninja comes to solve this problem and propose a concept that can move freely through cities with ZBE, but also with ease when it’s time to go cornering.





The Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid monta un 451 cm³ twin-cylinder in parallel, with liquid cooling and eight DOHC valves. A standard motor that delivers a maximum power of 58.3 HP when working in conjunction with the 27.2 Ah and 9 kW electric motor. At the power level, figures higher than those of a Kawasaki Ninja 400.

This last electric motor is the main protagonist. First of all, it allows the motorcycle to operate in three modes: 100% electric, ECO-Hybrid and Sport-Hybrid.

Modo EV: for short distances and low speeds. About 12km of 100% electric autonomy.

Modo ECO-Hybrid: standard mode. Starts are carried out in electric mode. After a certain speed (not yet specified), the combustion engine is activated. At traffic lights the start and stop system works to stop the engine and make the starts electric.

Modo Sport Hybrid: minimal participation of the electric motor, designed for road trips. Possibility of using the e-boost button, which provides 10 more hp (up to 68.5 hp) for five seconds. It takes another five seconds to recharge.





The motorbike It doesn’t have a clutch lever. although it can be driven manually using paddles on the left handle. The clutch mechanism is conventional, it is not a dual-clutch DCT transmission like the one fitted to some Honda alternatives.

It also has reverse gear to facilitate its maneuverability (despite being a 450cc Ninja, its weight rises to 227 kilos due to the implementation of the electric motor.

A hybrid motorcycle that opens the doors of the future





According to the Spanish regulations of the DGT, the Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid corresponds to the ECO label. Since it cannot exceed 40 kilometers of autonomy in electric mode, it would not qualify for the zero label.

Currently there are already ZBEs that restrict entry to vehicles with label B, with label C being the next in the spotlight, a transition that must be made with special caution, since every new car or motorcycle without electrification has it.

The adoption of the electric motorcycle is due to urban use. There is not a single road motorcycle that is managing to sell well in Spain

In this scenario, 100% electric motorcycles are making their mark. Nevertheless, These are eminently urban: The best-selling electric motorcycles in Spain are from Nuuk and Silence. There is also a certain “trap” with the Nuuk data: these are the motorcycles that Correos uses for its 100% electric delivery fleet.

No sign of manufacturers like Zero Motorcyles, the only company that is committed to road motorcycles and that has not even managed to reach 20 registrations at the end of September of this year.

Kawasaki’s first hybrid puts on the table a solution to the C label problem: the option of having a motorcycle that can be enjoyed on the road and that, at the same time, can access the center of all cities.

There is no price yet fixed for this Ninja 7 Hybrid, rumored to be 12,000 euros for this first version. We will have to wait until early 2024 to find out its final price and availability.

Imagen | Kawasaki

