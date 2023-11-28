The UK’s Health Security Agency said the case was discovered as part of usual national influenza surveillance, and the source of infection was not known.

Mira Chand, director of incidents at the British Health Security Agency, said: “This is the first time we have detected this virus in humans, as this strain is very similar to viruses that have been detected in pigs.”

A statement said that the British authorities are following up on close contacts of the case, adding that the situation is subject to intensive monitoring in surgical operating rooms and hospitals in the North Yorkshire region of northern England.

In 2009, the swine flu pandemic infected millions of people. The flu was caused by a virus that contained genetic material from viruses that were spreading among pigs, birds, and humans.

The UK Health Security Agency said that, based on preliminary information, the strain causing the infection detected in Britain differs from the strain detected in about 50 or so other human cases of infection that has been detected elsewhere in the world since 2005. .