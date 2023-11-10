The Iranian striker adds a new addition to a squad already of 52 thoroughbreds. He will be based in Gabriele Bietolini’s stables, at the Capannelle racecourse

The heart cannot be commanded. Therefore it can be said that he was just waiting for the right opportunity, which arrived last Sunday with his first goal in Serie A (against Lecce). We are talking about Sardar Azmoun, Roma’s Iranian striker, a great horse enthusiast, who bought his first during his stay in the capital. According to Equos, he is Star Hunter, a two-year-old ex of Jessica Harrington and owned by Zhang Yuesheng who also bred him under the banner of Yulong Investments, still maiden in 3 races in Ireland, but holder of an Official Rating of 80 after a third place on debut at Leopardstown in May and two nps between Roscommon and the Curragh recently.

private deal

—

The horse was registered for the upcoming Newmarket autumn auctions, but the footballer, through his intermediaries, decided to get ahead of the competition and buy it privately. The horse in question has been in Gabriele Bietolini’s stables at the Capannelle racecourse for a month and he has managed the operation from the moment the Iranian footballer discussed the matter further after meeting him, to thicken the platoon of a stable which, among Iran and Australia, has 52 horses. “My country is famous for racing – explained Azmoun, who arrived on loan from Bayer Leverkusen – and I inherited the passion from my father”. The figures for the purchase are strictly confidential, but we do not believe that Azmoun will have any problems in ‘invest. And if Roma win the derby (football, not horse racing) against Lazio on Sunday, who knows if other horses won’t be put under observation to celebrate. After all, the attacker has been looking for signing partners in the locker room for some time. And then who knows what…