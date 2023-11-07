Although its launch on Nintendo Switch is still a week away, some players already have their copy of Hogwarts Legacy… and they bring good news.

The magic of Hogwarts Legacy is still very much alive. It is one of the best games of 2023, which in February caused a great sensation with its launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Months later, he showed that magic also works (and in what way) on PS4 and Xbox One.

It is not a surprise that Avalanche Software is working on Hogwarts Legacy 2because the game has revitalized the Harry Potter franchise, which will return in series format for HBO Max.

But, before that, we still have a version to review. This is the port for Nintendo Switch, which surprisingly works natively (not in the cloud) on the hybrid console.

We might think that such a big game cannot perform the same on Switch. However, its first official images on the hybrid console show that is on a good path.

We completely clear up doubts with a leaked gameplay, a week before its official launch on Nintendo Switch. Good news: its magic continues to work like a charm.

”Hybrid” magic: this is how Hogwarts Legacy works on Switch

There is one week left until its arrival on Nintendo Switch, both physically and digitally. However, some players have been able to get their hands on a copy of the title.

It is the case of Of Helfgott, a user who boasts of having the physical edition of Hogwarts Legacy for Switch. In this way, we rule out that it is an illegal edition.

It has to be said that the gameplay belongs to the portable version, so they are not direct images (he has recorded them from afar with his smartphone). But it looks very, very good.

This player also confirms that this port requires an additional download (the complete game does not come in the cartridge), and that, for now, no day 1 patch.

Since there is still a week left, the player in question has not been able to complete the download of the content separately (he sends the Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo eShop), but, to our surprise, you can start playing without problems.

In the video, you can see a part of the Hogwarts Legacy prologue. Considering that it is portable mode, everything indicates that we are facing a high quality port, like those of DOOM Eternal or Nier Automata.

Except for surprise, everything indicates that Hogwarts Legacy It will work like a charm on Nintendo Switch, both in portable mode and in television mode. Obviously, not at the level of the PC and next-gen console versions.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the best games of 2023, and a dream come true for Harry Potter fans. Its launch on Nintendo Switch will occur on November 14and you can now play it on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and hybrid systems like Steam Deck or ROG Ally.