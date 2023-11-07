Recently we finally received the first images of the game on Switch and the confusion of its download size and its clarification with its launch update; now we have more news for Hogwarts Legacy fans, especially for those who are looking forward to it its debut on the hybrid console.

Hogwarts Legacy

Specifically, it seems that the first real gameplay of the game running on Nintendo Switch has appeared on the Internet. In X, the user below shows it to us. The video does not have that launch update that we were talking about implemented, but it looks really good.

Here you can see it:

Hogwarts Legacy on the Nintendo Switch – First gameplay!

Can’t capture it straight from the console sadly.

It plays and looks great! pic.twitter.com/uON54vMmcV — Tal Helfgott (@talhelf) November 7, 2023

Don’t forget that a small team has continued working on the Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy, scheduled to launch on the Nintendo platform on November 14.

We remember that the game for Nintendo Switch has been delayed from July 25 to November 14 of this year. “We know fans expect to play on Switch, so creating the best experience possible is our top priority. Thank you for your patience,” he said in the announcement of this delay.

We will have to stay tuned to see what it looks like on the hybrid console. Don’t forget that the initial release of Hogwarts Legacy took place on February 10, 2023 officially on the first platforms. On Nintendo Switch it will now arrive in Novemberso we will have to wait a little.

On the website we will offer tips and information about the game, but always free of spoilers. The game was announced a while ago by Warner Bros. for Nintendo Switch and other platforms and recently reconfirmed for this platform.

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the Hogwarts Legacy title at this link.

