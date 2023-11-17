The slipping and sliding in Vegas has begun. Already on the very first lap after the pits we see the cars breaking out after every bend. You may have read that this may be due to the cold weather. However, the cold is not too bad now. It is about fifteen degrees in Las Vegas during the 1st free practice. So the Las Vegas Strip Circuit needs moving cars that put down rubber.

The drivers cannot drive for long. After about ten minutes, Carlos Sainz stops on The Strip, directly opposite the fountain of the Bellagio hotel. The Ferrari cannot move in any direction and has to be removed with a recovery truck. This raises the red flag. A disadvantage for the teams and drivers is that the clock continues to tick during training under a red flag.

End of the 1st free practice in Las Vegas

The marshalls in Vegas seem a bit rustier. It takes them a long time to tow the Ferrari away. We wait quietly until the green flag is waved again, but then the message ‘Session will not be resumed’ appears. There is no reason yet. And then the FIA ​​reports that a ‘drain cover’, or a manhole cover, has come loose. The session will therefore not be resumed because work needs to be done on the track.

The FIA ​​has given a final result, but you can safely skip it. Several drivers have not yet completed any laps and the rest were only concerned with winning data, not with setting a fast time. Still, if we worked at Haas, we would take a screenshot of this result.

Result of the 1st free practice of Las Vegas

Leclerc Hülkenberg Magnussen Verstappen Ocon Russell Sainz Tsunoda Pérez Bottas Gasly Hamilton Ricciardo Zhou Norris Stroll Piastri Albon Alonso Sargeant

What time does F1 start in Las Vegas?

Friday

2nd free practice: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Saturday

3rd free practice: 5:30 AM – 6:30 AM

Qualification: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Sunday

Race: 7:00 am