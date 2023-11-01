Created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, season 2 of Invincible premieres on the Prime Video catalog on November 3, 2023.

Although Gen V is about to reach its season finale, the Superheros Brutish and bloody will continue to have a place in the Prime Video catalog with the arrival of season 2 of Invincible.

Performed by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, this animated series is based on the comics created by Kirkman himself and its plot revolves around Mark Graysona 17-year-old boy who inherits the superpowers of his father, the famous superhero Omni-Man.

All his long-cherished dreams since he was a child come true, until Something unexpected happens that changes everything for Mark..

Although not much is known about the plot of this new season, Robert Kirkman confirmed that the new episodes will address the concept of the Multiverse, something that we already have something trite from other superhero movies and series. However, it seems to work very well in this second season.

Invincible season 2 receives very positive reviews

With the new episodes of the serie about to reach Prime Videothe first reviews of Invincible season 2 by the specialized press, and they are generally very favorable.

So much so that, at the time of writing these lines, season 2 of Invincible has a perfect score of 100% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes (although after the latest information it is still not a very trustworthy site).

At Hobby Cine our colleague David Lorao agrees with these assessments and assures that the new episodes border on perfectionwhich highlights “violence, mysteries, surprises, script twists, blood and, above all, a lot of love for superheroes. Robert Kirkman’s great story continues to advance.”

season 2 of Invincible premieres in the Prime Video catalog this Friday, November 3, 2023. Do you want to continue the adventures of Mark Grayson and company?